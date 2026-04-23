ALAM Be-Leaf Initiative Expands Youth Engagement in Ecosystem Restoration

The ALAM Be-Leaf initiative, a collaboration between Amanah Lestari Alam, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad, is actively engaging youth in ecosystem restoration projects across Malaysia, including mangrove planting, coral propagation, and coastal cleanups. The program aims to foster environmental awareness and contribute to national sustainability goals.

The Malaysian government's national sustainability platform, Amanah Lestari Alam (ALAM), dedicated to supporting biodiversity and climate resilience agendas, is significantly expanding its youth engagement through the ‘ALAM Be-Leaf’ initiative.

The latest iteration of this program, held on Redang Island, Terengganu, saw ALAM collaborating with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to attract a substantial number of participants. Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB) highlighted that the program encompassed a diverse range of ecosystem restoration activities. These included the planting of mangrove, rhu, and merbau trees, coral propagation, and broader environmental conservation and rehabilitation efforts, alongside coastal cleanup drives in the Marine Park and local villages.

A crucial component involved underwater cleanup focusing on the removal of ghost nets and plastic waste, complemented by community-based creative recycling programs and environmental advocacy initiatives. These concerted efforts directly support the KBS’s National Youth Planet Champion Project 2026 and the 100 Million Tree Planting Program under the Greening Malaysia Programme, managed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES).

BPMB, leading the program, clarified that ALAM operates as an independent, tax-exempt non-profit company incorporated under the Companies Act 2016. Its operations are overseen by an independent Board of Trustees and guided by a governance framework aligned with BPMB standards. Zakiah Mat Esa, BPMB’s Group Chief Sustainability Officer, emphasized that the ‘ALAM Be-Leaf’ initiative demonstrates the tangible environmental impact achievable through collective action.

On Redang Island, the program engaged 350 volunteers who planted 150 mangrove saplings to bolster coastal resilience, alongside coral conservation and beach restoration. By uniting strategic partners across sectors, they are not only restoring critical habitats but also strengthening environmental awareness and responsibility within communities, fostering a lasting and comprehensive impact.

MUFG, represented by Motohide Okuda, Chief Executive Officer and Country Head (Malaysia), echoed this sentiment, noting that ‘ALAM Be-Leaf’ exemplifies the power of cross-sector collaboration in driving concrete environmental outcomes, building on the success of previous mangrove planting programs in Labuan. MUFG, as a long-term partner to Malaysia, reaffirmed its commitment to closely collaborate with ALAM and like-minded partners in protecting natural ecosystems while strengthening inclusive community engagement.

Okuda stated that such initiatives enhance coastal resilience, support biodiversity conservation, and empower communities, particularly youth, to actively shape a more sustainable future. The program benefits from collaboration with KBS and NRES, alongside support from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), Reef Check Malaysia, Sustainable Ocean Alliance, ECOSWED, and The Taaras Redang Island Resort.

Throughout 2025, ‘ALAM Be-Leaf’ has generated project value exceeding RM365,000, with over 4,000 trees planted and the participation of more than 1,000 individuals across five states: Terengganu, Perak, Selangor, Melaka, and Labuan. Through this initiative, ALAM continues to lead in mindset transformation and behavioral change within society, reinforcing the role of strategic partnerships in accelerating environmental action in line with the Madani government’s aspirations for sustainable and inclusive development.

Youth engagement remains central to ALAM’s approach, recognizing young people as key drivers of environmental stewardship





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