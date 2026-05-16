Yume, an Akita dog, celebrated her 14th birthday and would have died of old age on April 24, 2019. She lived with Vladimir Putin from 2012 until her death, and was a gift from the Akita prefectural government for Russia's assistance after the Great East Japan Earthquake. Shinzo Abe visited with Putin in 2014, days before Russia annexed Crimea. Yume was a part of the welcoming event for Abe.

TOKYO: An Akita dog named Yume died of old age in 2019 and would have celebrated her 14th birthday on April 24. She lived with Russia n President Vladimir Putin from 2012 until her passing.

The Akita prefectural government presented Yume to Putin as a gift for Russia's support in the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. In 2014, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited with Putin, and Yume was part of the welcoming event. The presidential office described Yume as 'well, mischievous, devoted, and keeping the president happy' in 2019





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Yume Russia Putin Akita Great East Japan Earthquake Crimea Annexation Russia-Japan Relations

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