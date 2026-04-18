AJL40 Semi-Finals Reveal: Wani Kayrie Makes Grand Debut After Decade Wait, Marsha Milan Aims for Repeat Win

The Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) Ke-40 semi-finals have announced the lineup for the grand finals, with Wani Kayrie finally achieving her dream of reaching the prestigious stage after 11 years with her song Cak Cak Cekuk. Defending champion Marsha Milan will compete with Tangisan Seorang Pendosa, while K.O.I.'s Tiwikarma marks their historic first appearance. A total of 10 songs have qualified for the finals, with the semi-finals featuring a wide array of popular artists and new talent.

The highly anticipated Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) Ke-40 is set to feature a thrilling lineup of talented artists, with singer Wani Kayrie making a significant breakthrough after an 11-year wait. Her song, Cak Cak Cekuk, composed by Karim Karam, Shane Kennedy, and Iqie Hugh, has earned her a coveted spot in the grand finals. Adding to the excitement, last year's champion, Marsha Milan , will defend her title with her new song, Tangisan Seorang Pendosa, a personal creation with lyrics by Hazama.

The band K.O.I. is also set to make history with their debut appearance at AJL40, thanks to their song Tiwikarma. This achievement marks a personal milestone for the group, composed by Zai Hamzah and Hemo Globin, with lyrics penned by Achoi Floor 88, Khaza Raflex, Tuan Nicky, Mya Nana, and Sapik Sam. Their unique sound and strong composition have propelled them into the prestigious finals, competing against nine other shortlisted songs. Aina Abdul, who previously captivated audiences and won the Best Performance award at AJL39 for her rendition of Puas Sudah, has also secured her place in AJL40. Further adding to the diverse range of talent, Amir Masdi's song Nurcinta, a collaboration entirely with Edry Abd Halim, will be showcased. Haqiem Rusli's Nostalgila, which he co-wrote with Fahmi Zafran, also made the cut. These selections were revealed during the live broadcast on TV3 from Studio 1, Glenmarie, during the second episode of AJL40 Separuh Akhir (SA) on the previous evening. The remaining seven songs that qualified for AJL40 are Lemah by Dayang Nurfaizah, Lumangad Oku Dika by Reynald Guntabid, Tak Adil by Aisha Retno, Ke Mana Ni by Kmy Kmo and Luca Sickta, and Semacam Pandora by Hazama. Prior to this announcement, a total of 20 songs had advanced to the semi-final stage of AJL40, which spanned two days on April 17th and 18th. Beyond the songs that have advanced to the finals, several other notable entries competed in the semi-finals. These include Hijab Rindu, performed by Black Hanifah, with music by Rudy Nastia, Nyawa Black, Kelana, and Adi Pawana, and lyrics by Adi Pawana and Rudy Nastia. Shila Amzah's song Pernah Punya Aku, which she both performed and composed entirely, was also among the contenders. Floor 88's track, F, with composition by Zai Hamzah and lyrics by Achoi Floor 88 and Hemo, presented a strong contender. The competition was further enriched by the duet Rasa & Takdir, sung by Amira Othman and Irfan Haris, with music and lyrics by Syafiq Rashid. Tajul and Afieq Shazwan's song Hilangmu Tak Terganti, with music and lyrics by Haqiem Rusli, also reached the semi-final stage. Rounding out the impressive list of semi-finalists was Stacy's song Menyala, composed by Bunga Cantik with lyrics from Bunga Cantik and Hang Nadim. The judging panel for AJL40 SA was led by Datuk Acis, alongside fellow judges LY, Ad Samad, Siti Hajar, and Efry Arwis. The AJL40 SA broadcast was hosted by Fiza Frizzy and Sissy Iman, with interludes by performers Tuju and Kaka Azraff during the evening's episode. The production team for AJL40 SA was headed by Russell Mark Rodrigues as project manager, Jamil Hassan as executive producer, and Mohd Jamira Ramli as producer. Stay tuned for more updates





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