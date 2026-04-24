Ajai Proud of Mamat Exists’ Recovery Journey

Exists band member Ajai expresses his joy and pride in witnessing Mamat Exists’ positive transformation and recovery from drug addiction, highlighting his determination and new role as a motivational speaker.

Kuala Lumpur – Ajai , the composer and member of the band Exists , has expressed immense pride in witnessing the positive transformation of his longtime friend and bandmate, Mamat Exists , who is now overcoming a difficult past with drug addiction .

Ajai, whose full name is Mohd Faizal Maas, shared that his greatest joy stems from seeing all members of Exists leading stable lives, with Mamat making significant progress in his recovery and returning to a positive path. He emphasized the importance of celebrating the successes of those with whom one has grown up, noting that each member of Exists has achieved a degree of contentment and financial stability, not necessarily wealth, but enough to comfortably support their families and live fulfilling lives.

Ajai’s hope is that Mamat will also attain this level of stability and peace. Ajai further explained that Mamat’s change isn’t solely attributable to the support of his bandmates, but primarily to his own resolute determination to escape a negative environment. He expressed gratitude for the prayers and continuous encouragement from the band members, aimed at keeping Mamat away from harmful influences.

Ajai recounted a conversation with Mamat where he stressed that the decision to change ultimately rests with the individual. While others can offer advice and support, the impetus for change must come from within. Mamat’s current progress serves as a powerful testament to his personal commitment to recovery. The composer highlighted the remarkable difference in Mamat’s demeanor, not just in his physical appearance, but also in his speech and overall presentation.

He contrasted this with the Mamat he knew during his struggles, emphasizing the positive shift. Furthermore, Ajai expressed particular pride in Mamat’s newfound role as a motivational speaker for Pengasih Malaysia, an organization dedicated to helping individuals struggling with addiction. Mamat is now sharing his personal experiences – both the challenges and the triumphs – to inspire others on their journey to recovery. Ajai believes this is profoundly meaningful, as Mamat’s lived experience lends authenticity and credibility to his message.

He reiterated that his pride isn’t about anything grand, but simply a desire for Mamat to experience the same kind of life that the rest of the band has enjoyed. He wants Mamat to have the peace and stability that they all share.

To commemorate 35 years in the Malaysian music industry, Ajai and Mamat, along with the other five members of Exists, are preparing to perform at the Exists Momento Mori concert at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil, on August 1st. This concert is a celebration of their enduring legacy and a testament to their collective journey, including Mamat’s inspiring recovery





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Ajai Exists Mamat Exists Drug Addiction Recovery Pengasih Malaysia Music Concert Momento Mori

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