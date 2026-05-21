Aisha Retno refuses to comment on allegations related to Yuka Kharisma's post

Singer Aisha Retno refuses to comment on allegations related to a post by singer Yuka Kharisma on social media, which is accused of mocking her. Aisha considers the situation as a test from Allah SWT and wants to focus on more important things like the Anugerah Juara Lagu, Puteri Gunung Ledang, Pestapora, and also the planning to release an album.

Singer Aisha Retno refuses to comment on allegations related to a post by singer Yuka Kharisma on social media, which is accused of mocking her.

According to Aisha or Sharifah Aisha Retno Sayed Sipulizam, 26, she does not want to make any comments as her name is not mentioned directly in the post.

'He is not wrong, maybe he just wants to express what is hidden. So, I do not have any comments about this. I just want to focus on myself. Matters like this, the court is the last resort if the issue persists.

Aisha said this when met at the Pestapora Training Session at the Royal Selangor Club, Bukit Kiara, today. Meanwhile, the singer of the Sutera song explained that she had never received any invitations to discuss or meet to resolve any disputes allegedly between them.

'Again, I have no comments because all this is only happening in the virtual world. We have never had a meeting or discussion about this. So, I do not know how to respond. Let the wiser party resolve this matter.

I just want to continue living and focus on more important things like the Anugerah Juara Lagu, Puteri Gunung Ledang, Pestapora, and also the planning to release an album,' she said. Although her name is hotly discussed on the Threads application, Aisha considers the situation as a test from Allah SWT.

'I consider this as a reminder from Allah because Allah is just. Sometimes when we are given blessings, Allah will test a little to see how we respond. Sometimes blessings also come with challenges. So, we must always be grateful and prepared,' she said.

Previously, Yuka Kharisma posted a post in the form of a mockery through the Threads application regarding the debt that is allegedly still unpaid by a popular individual. Although not revealing the identity of any party, netizens began to associate the name of Aisha Retno as Yuka had previously almost become the organizer of a solo concert by the singer.





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Aisha Retno Yuka Kharisma Pestapora Anugerah Juara Lagu Puteri Gunung Ledang

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