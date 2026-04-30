AirTrunk to Boost Malaysia Investment by RM12 Billion, Strengthening Digital Hub Status

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announces AirTrunk’s additional RM12 billion investment in Malaysia, bringing total commitments to RM27 billion. The move aims to enhance Malaysia’s digital infrastructure and attract global tech investments, with a focus on localising the data centre value chain.

KUALA LUMPUR: Data centre platform AirTrunk has announced plans to significantly increase its investment in Malaysia , committing an additional RM12 billion this year. This brings the company’s total investment in the country to RM27 billion, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The announcement follows a recent meeting between Anwar and AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Khuda, along with his delegation, on Wednesday, April 29. During the discussion, the parties explored opportunities to enhance Malaysia’s digital infrastructure and attract further foreign direct investment in the technology sector. Anwar highlighted that the investment reflects growing confidence among global technology firms in Malaysia’s potential as a strategic digital hub.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is actively working to streamline policies and improve operational efficiencies to support the development of data centres in the country. He also mentioned discussions on a localisation framework designed to boost the involvement of Malaysian companies in the data centre value chain, ensuring that local businesses benefit from the expanding digital economy. The substantial investment by AirTrunk is expected to reinforce Malaysia’s position as a leading regional hub for digital infrastructure.

Anwar noted in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 30, that the commitment underscores Malaysia’s competitive edge in the technology sector, particularly in data centre operations. The government’s ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for digital growth, including policy reforms and infrastructure upgrades, are seen as key factors in attracting such high-value investments. This development aligns with Malaysia’s broader strategy to become a major player in the global digital economy, fostering innovation and economic diversification





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