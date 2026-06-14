AirBorneo Sees Operational Improvement Amid Flight Disruptions in East Malaysia

AirBorneo's CEO Megat Ardian Wira reports gradual improvement in operations after recent flight disruptions in Sarawak and Sabah, with aircraft returning to service and efforts focused on restoring reliability and addressing supply chain maintenance challenges.

AirBorneo, the Sarawak -owned airline, is experiencing gradual operational improvements as previously grounded aircraft return to service, working to restore stability after extensive flight disruptions across Sarawak and Sabah .

CEO Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin confirmed steady progress, emphasizing a focused effort to enhance reliability swiftly. He stated the airline is closely monitoring performance and keeping passengers informed through updates. The disruptions, which included numerous delays and cancellations, had drawn public concern and apologies from the carrier, particularly affecting rural and remote communities that rely heavily on its connectivity.

The CEO took full responsibility for service delivery, noting that despite the involvement of multiple parties in aviation such as maintenance providers, parts suppliers, and manufacturers, passengers perceive AirBorneo as the sole service provider. Hence, the airline is dedicated to resolving issues through close partner collaboration. The primary challenge was aircraft availability, with several units undergoing maintenance and technical rectification concurrently, compounded by repair requirements, spare parts shortages, and broader global supply chain constraints.

To address this, AirBorneo has intensified efforts with maintenance partners to accelerate repairs, secure critical components, and daily review fleet status. The airline is also reviewing its maintenance support arrangements, spare parts provisioning strategy, and service level expectations with partners to build resilience, exploring alternative sourcing to mitigate future risks.

Regarding future expansion, the planned introduction of jet operations remains on track and is managed separately from the current turboprop fleet, with dedicated teams ensuring all regulatory, operational, and safety standards are met before commencement. Safety remains paramount; aircraft only return to service after fully satisfying engineering requirements. AirBorneo serves 21 destinations from bases in Kota Kinabalu and Miri, operating eight ATR 72-500 and six DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft





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Airborneo Flight Delays Sarawak Sabah Aviation Disruptions Maintenance Supply Chain

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AirBorneo Reports Gradual Operational Recovery After Flight DisruptionsAirBorneo CEO Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin announces steady improvements as aircraft return to service, with efforts focused on restoring reliability and minimizing disruption for passengers in Sarawak and Sabah.

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