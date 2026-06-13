AirBorneo Reports Gradual Operational Recovery After Flight Disruptions

AirBorneo CEO Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin announces steady improvements as aircraft return to service, with efforts focused on restoring reliability and minimizing disruption for passengers in Sarawak and Sabah.

AirBorneo is showing signs of operational recovery as aircraft return to service, following a period of significant flight disruptions that affected passengers across Sarawak and Sabah .

The airline's chief executive officer, Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin, confirmed that gradual improvements are underway, with the carrier prioritizing reliability and passenger communication. In a statement to Bernama, he emphasized that AirBorneo takes full responsibility for its services, acknowledging that delays and cancellations have caused inconvenience, particularly for rural communities dependent on the airline as the sole Rural Air Services operator.

The CEO noted that while multiple parties are involved in aviation operations, passengers see only the airline, driving the commitment to resolve issues promptly. Addressing the root causes of the disruptions, Megat Ardian Wira explained that aircraft availability has been the primary challenge. Several planes underwent simultaneous maintenance and technical rectification, compounded by supply chain constraints and spare parts shortages affecting the global aviation industry.

To combat this, AirBorneo has intensified collaboration with maintenance and engineering partners, accelerating repair work and improving daily monitoring of aircraft readiness. The airline is also reviewing its maintenance support arrangements, spare parts provisioning, and service level agreements to strengthen operational resilience and prevent future disruptions.

Additionally, the carrier is exploring alternative sourcing and additional support options to enhance flexibility. Looking ahead, AirBorneo reaffirmed its commitment to safety as the top priority, stating that any aircraft requiring technical attention will only return to service after meeting all operational and engineering requirements.

Meanwhile, the planned introduction of jet operations remains on track, managed independently from the existing turboprop fleet. The jet programme has separate operational, technical, and regulatory teams, and will launch only when all approvals and safety standards are satisfied. AirBorneo currently serves 21 destinations from its main bases in Kota Kinabalu and Miri, operating a fleet of eight ATR 72-500 and six DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft.

The airline continues to focus on restoring capacity and reliability while maintaining connectivity for passengers in East Malaysia





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Airborneo Flight Disruptions Operational Recovery Sarawak Sabah

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