AirBorneo passengers left stranded as flights delayed and cancelled

AirBorneo has apologised to passengers affected by a series of flight delays and cancellations across Sabah and Sarawak since June 5. The airline has attributed the disruptions to a combination of technical, maintenance and operational factors. Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, and affected passengers are being reaccommodated on the earliest available alternative flights.

Orang Asli reps seek action after viral video claiming Tok Batin who helped search for Jaslinda confined hiker and planned to marry her. Datuk Betty Wong, a past district governor of the Lions Club, had to spend more than RM700 on Grab fares and endure a nearly six-hour journey to attend a training seminar in Sandakan on June 7 after her AirBorneo flight from Tawau to Sandakan was cancelled.

The flight was initially rescheduled from 10.15am on June 7 to 12.55pm on June 8, but was eventually cancelled, with passengers allegedly being notified less than nine hours before departure. Wong was travelling with another Lions member from Sibu to attend the seminar, which was originally scheduled to begin at 1pm.

However, the flight delays and cancellations caused by AirBorneo meant that they had to rely on Grab's ride sharing services to travel to Sandakan, incurring nearly RM700 in fares. The seminar was eventually delayed and started at 5pm. In a related development, a netizen claimed that an AirBorneo flight was rescheduled at short notice, with the departure delayed by two full days.

According to a social media post by Sarawak Eye, many passengers who had planned to return home on the final day of the holidays had their travel plans disrupted when the Kota Kinabalu-Lahad Datu flight was suddenly rescheduled. AirBorneo has apologised to passengers affected by a series of flight delays and cancellations across Sabah and Sarawak since June 5, attributing the disruptions to a combination of technical, maintenance and operational factors.

The airline has advised passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, and is reaccommodating affected passengers on the earliest available alternative flights





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Airborneo Flight Delays Cancellations Sabah Sarawak Technical Issues Maintenance Operational Factors

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