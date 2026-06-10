AirBorneo Apologises for Flight Disruptions, Cites Maintenance Delays and Pledges Fleet Upgrade

AirBorneo has apologised for recent flight delays and cancellations in Sarawak and Sabah, blaming concurrent aircraft unavailability due to delayed maintenance and parts delivery. The airline's CEO acknowledged traveller frustration and detailed steps to restore service and trust, including a fleet renewal plan with new ATR 72-600 aircraft.

AirBorneo, a Sarawak -owned airline, has issued an apology for recent flight delays and cancellations that affected passengers across Sarawak and Sabah . In a statement released today, the airline attributed the disruptions to a combination of scheduled maintenance and technical rectification works on multiple aircraft.

These works were further delayed due to the delivery schedule of essential replacement components. The airline acknowledged the significant inconvenience, frustration, and uncertainty this situation caused for travelers and their families over the past few days. While emphasizing that safety remains its absolute priority, AirBorneo fully recognized the negative impact on the communities that depend on its daily services.

The Chief Executive Officer, Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin, expressed understanding of the passengers' distress and reiterated the airline's commitment to restoring reliable operations. He stated that the focus is now on implementing additional operational and maintenance measures to enhance fleet resilience and progressively return to normal service schedules. He admitted the recent events were disappointing but affirmed that they do not alter the airline's dedication to serving the people of Sarawak and Sabah.

He added that rebuilding trust is a priority and will be achieved through consistent, reliable actions. As part of its long-term strategy, AirBorneo is advancing a fleet renewal and expansion program, which includes the planned introduction of new ATR 72-600 aircraft. These new aircraft are expected to improve operational resilience, offer greater network flexibility, and uphold the airline's commitment to providing safe, reliable, and dependable air connectivity throughout the two states.

For affected passengers, the airline has already made contact to assist with rebooking, refunds, and other travel support. Where necessary, meals, accommodation, and ground transportation have been arranged. Further assistance is available through AirBorneo's Customer Care team via phone or their website





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Transportation Airborneo Flight Delays Sarawak Sabah Maintenance Fleet Renewal ATR 72-600 Airline Apology

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