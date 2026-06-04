AirAsia X denies false reports of a grounding in the Philippines, confirming all flights are operating and rejecting claims of unpaid fees, while Malaysia's top badminton pairs progress to the second round of the Indonesia Open.

Malaysia's premier badminton duos Aaron Chia paired with Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan teamed with M Thinaah have both secured places in the second round of the Indonesia Open, adding another chapter to their rising profiles on the international circuit.

Their victories were celebrated by the local sporting community, which has been closely following their progress after recent strong performances at regional tournaments. The pairings demonstrated strategic play and resilience, overcoming tough opponents to advance in a competition that draws the world's elite shuttlers to Jakarta. In a separate development, AirAsia X has issued a robust rebuttal to circulating rumors that its Philippine operations had been grounded.

The airline categorically denied the claims, stating that all flights continue to operate as scheduled, subject only to routine operational variables such as weather and air‑traffic management. The false reports had suggested that AirAsia owed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines approximately PHP 271.94 million (about RM 17.7 million) in unpaid navigation, landing, parking and passenger service fees accrued from 2021 through May 2026.

AirAsia X clarified that the alleged debt figure is inaccurate and that the airline remains fully compliant with all regulatory obligations. Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, co‑founder and adviser of the AirAsia Group, reaffirmed the carrier's longstanding commitment to affordable air travel in the Philippines. He highlighted that AirAsia transports nearly seven million passengers in the country each year, underscoring the airline's role in democratising flight access for millions of Filipinos who might otherwise be excluded from air transport.

Fernandes emphasized the company's investment in new airport infrastructure projects at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan‑Cebu International Airport, projects that are expected to increase capacity, improve operational efficiency and drive down costs. He warned that the sensationalised media coverage appeared to be part of a coordinated smear campaign aimed at limiting competition and restricting consumer choice, potentially paving the way for a monopoly in the Philippine aviation market.

AirAsia X concluded by reiterating its dedication to supporting tourism, fostering economic growth and ensuring that every Filipino continues to enjoy safe, reliable and low‑cost air travel





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Airasia X Philippines Aviation Badminton Indonesia Open Tony Fernandes Air Travel Affordability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National shuttler Leong Jun Hao stuns world No. 11 Naraoka to reach Indonesia Open second roundKUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao pulled off an upset by defeating world number 11 Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the opening round of the...

Read more »

Leong Jun Hao Upsets Kodai Naraoka to Advance in Indonesia Open; Malaysian Doubles Pairs Mixed ResultsMalaysian shuttler Leong Jun Hao defeated world number 11 Kodai Naraoka in straight sets at the Indonesia Open, advancing to the second round. Other Malaysian results included wins and losses in doubles categories, with top pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah yet to play.

Read more »

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin advance to last 16 at Indonesia OpenMalaysia's world No. 8 men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin defeated Singapore's Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo 21-17, 21-16 in the first round of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta. They will next face either Japan's Takumi Nomura-Yuichi Shimogami or England's Ben Lane-Sean Vendy in the second round.

Read more »

Pang Ron-Pei Jing whip home duo to enter Indonesia Open last 16The Malaysian pair beat higher-ranked Marwan Faza-Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata in straight games.

Read more »