AirAsia Revises Procedures After Family With Disabled Child Was Removed From Flight

AirAsia has submitted enhanced standard operating procedures for medically approved child restraint devices and specialised travel needs to authorities after a family was removed from a flight despite having pre-approval for a special seat for their quadriplegic daughter.

Petaling Jaya - AirAsia has submitted an enhanced set of standard operating procedures for the use of medically approved child restraint device s ( CRD s) and other specialised equipment on its aircraft to the authorities for approval.

This follows public criticism after a mother reported that her family was removed from flight AK 1776 from Singapore to Kuching on May 26, despite having declared and received pre-approval for a special aircraft seat for her quadriplegic daughter during check-in. In a statement, AirAsia confirmed it completed a review of the incident. The review concluded that there was an opportunity to strengthen existing processes concerning the assessment of medically approved CRDs and other specialised travel requirements.

Consequently, the airline has introduced new, more robust procedures to better support guests with specialised needs. AirAsia X chief safety and quality officer S Saravanan apologised for the inconvenience, stating the initial decision was made in accordance with the applicable safety requirements and operating procedures in place at the time. He emphasised that it was never the airline's intention to prevent any guest from travelling, but acknowledged that safety and operational considerations can sometimes limit options.

The mother had posted on Facebook that her daughter, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, had previously flown using the same seat without issue. She called for greater clarity on AirAsia's policies for passengers with disabilities. After being escorted back to the terminal gate, her family was offered accommodation on the next available flight to Kuching.

However, they declined to continue, fearing they might be offloaded again if the next pilot in command also objected to the special seat. The incident has sparked discussions about airline compliance with disability regulations and the consistency of crew training. AirAsia's submission of enhanced procedures to the authorities indicates a move towards more standardised and transparent processes, aiming to prevent similar occurrences.

Airlines must balance safety mandates with the duty to accommodate passengers with reduced mobility, as outlined in conventions such as the Montreal Convention and local civil aviation regulations. Clear communication of policies and crew training are critical to ensuring that approved assistive devices are accepted without discrepancy. The family's experience highlights the potential gaps between documented approval and on-board execution, a challenge faced by many carriers.

By revising its SOPs, AirAsia hopes to align ground and inflight operations more closely, providing reassurance to passengers with special needs. The aviation authority's review of the submitted procedures will determine if they meet the necessary safety and accessibility standards. This case underscores the importance of continuous improvement in passenger assistance protocols and the need for airlines to handle such sensitive matters with both procedural rigor and empathy





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Airasia Disability Travel Child Restraint Device Special Assistance Safety Procedures Flight Incident Quadriplegic Airline Policy Passenger Rights CRD

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