AirAsia Philippines has settled a PHP270 million debt with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, averting a potential shutdown. The airline denies grounding claims, accusing rivals of a smear campaign.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines ( CAAP ) has officially confirmed that AirAsia Philippines has settled an outstanding balance exceeding PHP270 million (approximately RM17.42 million) just ahead of a June 6, 2026 deadline, according to multiple news reports.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio stated that representatives from the low-cost carrier made the payment on Thursday morning, covering a range of unpaid fees including landing and takeoff charges, parking fees, and other airport-related dues. The settlement comes after reports emerged earlier this week that CAAP had issued a cease-and-desist order to AirAsia Philippines, threatening to halt its operations at various airports across the country due to the unpaid bill.

However, the airline swiftly denied that its flights were being grounded, dismissing the media coverage as 'coordinated and sensationalised' and part of a 'deliberate smear campaign' aimed at undermining fair competition in the Philippine aviation sector. In a statement released earlier today, the airline group emphasized that such narratives serve only the interests of those seeking to limit consumer choice and create conditions that could lead to a monopoly in the market.

'A monopoly benefits no one except dominant market players. For travellers, it often results in reduced competition, fewer choices and significantly higher airfares,' the statement read. The airline further asserted that all its flights remain fully operational, with services continuing as scheduled across its network, subject only to normal operational considerations such as weather conditions and other standard factors affecting airline operations.

This development highlights ongoing tensions in the Philippine aviation industry, where competition is fierce and regulatory compliance is critical. The payment of such a substantial sum suggests that AirAsia Philippines is taking proactive steps to maintain its standing with CAAP and avoid any disruption to its services. Industry analysts view this as a positive move that reassures passengers and stakeholders of the airline's commitment to regulatory adherence.

Nevertheless, the incident raises questions about the financial health of airlines operating in the region and the challenges they face in managing operational costs. The Philippine aviation market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing tourism and domestic travel demand.

However, airlines must navigate complex regulatory frameworks, fluctuating fuel prices, and competitive pressures. The smear campaign allegations add another layer to the narrative, suggesting that rivalries may be intensifying as players vie for market share. For passengers, the resolution means that AirAsia Philippines continues to offer affordable travel options without interruption. The airline's network includes key domestic and international routes, and any grounding would have caused widespread inconvenience.

The swift payment and denial of grounding indicate that AirAsia Philippines remains focused on its operations and customer service. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen whether this incident will prompt further scrutiny of airline fee structures or lead to changes in how CAAP handles outstanding debts. For now, the immediate crisis has been averted, and AirAsia Philippines can continue its operations while addressing the underlying financial obligations.

The broader impact on competition in the Philippine aviation sector will depend on how other airlines respond and whether regulatory bodies take steps to ensure a level playing field. As the industry evolves, transparency and cooperation between airlines and authorities will be key to sustaining growth and consumer confidence. The settlement between AirAsia Philippines and CAAP serves as a reminder of the importance of timely fee payments and the potential consequences of non-compliance.

With the deadline now met, both parties can move forward, and passengers can enjoy uninterrupted service from one of the region's leading low-cost carriers





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