AirAsia Enhances Procedures for Child Restraint Devices

AirAsia has updated its standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of child restraint devices (CRDs) on their aircraft. The CRDs must be approved by a medical factor and require approval from the relevant authorities. The move follows an incident where a woman's family was directed to disembark from a plane before departure despite having declared and obtained approval for a special seat for her disabled daughter.

AirAsia has emphasized its standard operating procedure (SOP) for the enhanced use of child restraint devices (CRDs) on their aircraft. The CRDs must be approved by a medical factor and require approval from the relevant authorities.

This action was taken after AirAsia received allegations from a woman whose family was directed to disembark from the plane before departure despite having declared and obtained approval for a special seat for her disabled daughter when checking in. The incident occurred on May 26 for flight AK 1776 from Singapore to Kuching. The investigation process identified opportunities to strengthen the existing process related to the medical factor-approved CRD and other special travel needs.

Since then, AirAsia has introduced improved procedures to better support passengers with special needs. AirAsia's Chief Safety and Quality Officer, X S Saravanan, has apologized for the inconvenience and stated that the decision was made based on the safety requirements in effect at the time and the operational procedures in place. Saravanan also recommended that they will strive to accommodate and support all passengers as best as possible.

The woman who made the allegations stated that her daughter, who suffers from cerebral palsy, had previously flown with the same seat. Therefore, further explanation is needed to investigate the basis of the disabled passenger. After being escorted to the terminal gate, the woman's family was informed that their journey to Kuching could be arranged, but they refused the offer due to concerns that the flight crew might not allow the use of the special seat





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Airasia Child Restraint Devices Standard Operating Procedure Passengers With Special Needs

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