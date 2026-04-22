Aid for Kampung Bahagia Fire Victims to be Given to All, Housing Priority for Citizens

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announces RM1,500 in federal aid for each family affected by the Kampung Bahagia fire in Sandakan, Sabah, totaling RM450,000. While all victims will receive immediate assistance, long-term housing solutions will prioritize Malaysian citizens. The total aid per household reaches RM3,500 with contributions from the Sabah government and Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah. Educational support of RM300 per student will also be provided.

SANDAKAN – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has affirmed that aid will be extended to all victims of the devastating Kampung Bahagia fire, irrespective of their citizenship status.

However, he clarified that long-term housing solutions will prioritize Malaysian citizens, acknowledging the complex demographic reality of the affected community. The fire, which erupted on Sunday, April 19th, has left 9,007 residents displaced after completely destroying approximately 1,000 stilt houses in Kampung Bahagia, Batu Sapi. The Prime Minister’s announcement came during a visit to victims housed at the Kampung Bahagia mosque and a temporary relief centre at PPR Taman Batu Sapi on Wednesday, April 22nd.

He emphasized a humanitarian approach to immediate relief, stating that assistance will not be withheld based on nationality. The Federal Government will provide RM1,500 in compassionate aid to each affected family, benefiting around 300 families and representing a total allocation of RM450,000. This federal assistance will be distributed through the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department and the National Disaster Management Agency.

When combined with the existing aid packages from the Sabah government – RM2,000 from the state government, RM1,000 from the Sabah state government, and RM1,000 from Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah – the total immediate assistance available to each household reaches RM3,500. Anwar acknowledged the logistical challenges posed by the presence of non-citizens among the victims but reiterated the commitment to providing aid to all affected families on humanitarian grounds.

He stressed that while immediate needs will be addressed universally, the provision of long-term solutions, particularly housing, will necessitate prioritizing Malaysian citizens. This decision reflects the government’s responsibility to its own citizens while still extending compassionate support to all those impacted by the tragedy. The Prime Minister’s visit underscored the government’s commitment to providing swift and comprehensive assistance to the fire victims, demonstrating a proactive response to the crisis.

Beyond immediate financial aid, the government is also focusing on minimizing disruption to education for affected students. Anwar instructed schools to exercise flexibility in accommodating students who have lost their uniforms and school supplies due to the fire. The Education Ministry will provide RM300 in special assistance to each Malaysian student affected by the disaster, directly benefiting 454 students across 12 schools.

The Prime Minister explicitly stated that students must continue their education, even in the absence of proper school attire, and schools have been directed to be understanding and accommodating. Furthermore, the government is prepared to provide additional support, including transport arrangements, to ensure that students residing in temporary evacuation centres can continue attending school without interruption.

This commitment to education highlights the government’s long-term vision for the recovery of the affected community, recognizing that education is crucial for rebuilding lives and futures. The overall response demonstrates a multi-faceted approach, addressing immediate needs while simultaneously planning for long-term recovery and ensuring that the educational opportunities of affected children are not compromised. The situation remains fluid, and the government continues to assess the evolving needs of the victims to provide the most effective and targeted assistance possible.

The focus remains on providing shelter, sustenance, and hope to those who have lost their homes and belongings in this devastating fire





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Kampung Bahagia Fire Sandakan Anwar Ibrahim Disaster Relief Sabah Housing Education Humanitarian Aid

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