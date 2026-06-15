AI-Powered Shopping Assistants Drive Higher Retail Spending and Engagement, Data Shows

New Adobe Analytics data reveals that U.S. shoppers using AI tools like Google Gemini and ChatGPT for product recommendations spend 53% more per visit and stay on retail sites 53% longer than non-AI referred visitors, highlighting the need for brands to optimize for AI.

U.S. shoppers who rely on large language models such as Google's Gemini or OpenAI's ChatGPT for product recommendation s are demonstrating significantly higher engagement and spending on retail websites, according to May data from Adobe Analytics .

The analysis reveals that traffic directed to e-commerce platforms by AI systems generated 53% more revenue per visit compared to visitors from non-AI sources. This trend underscores a growing shift in consumer behavior, where AI-driven suggestions are not only driving traffic but also enhancing conversion rates and increasing the time spent on retail sites.

The data indicates that AI-referred visitors converted at a rate 54% higher than those from other channels, while also spending over half again as much time browsing products. These findings highlight the urgency for brands to optimize their digital storefronts for AI comprehension, ensuring that their product information is structured in ways that large language models can easily parse and recommend.

As AI becomes an increasingly influential guide in the shopping journey, retailers who fail to adapt risk missing out on a highly engaged and valuable customer segment. The surge in AI-driven retail traffic is not a minor fluctuation but a sustained upward trajectory.

Adobe Analytics reports that AI-originating visits to retail websites skyrocketed by 138% in May compared to the same month last year, representing the largest share of total retail visits since the firm began tracking this metric in October 2024. This growth positions AI as a dominant force in online commerce discovery, rivaling traditional channels like search engines and social media.

Industry observers note that this expansion is fueled by the mainstream adoption of conversational AI assistants, which consumers are using for everything from product research to gift ideas. Unlike conventional advertising, which often interrupts the user experience, AI recommendations feel more like personal suggestions, building trust and reducing purchase hesitation.

As a result, shoppers arriving via these platforms exhibit greater intent and are further along the buying funnel than the average browser. For retailers, the implications are both strategic and operational. To capitalize on this trend, brands must ensure their product pages are "AI-readable," meaning they employ clear structured data, detailed descriptions, and optimized images that machine learning models can interpret accurately. Without such optimizations, products may be overlooked in AI-generated summaries or comparisons, leading to lost sales opportunities.

Companies are also exploring direct integrations with AI providers to become preferred sources within model training data. However, experts caution that over-reliance on any single channel poses risks, and a balanced approach that maintains strong organic search and social media strategies remains essential. The long-term effect could see AI assistants evolving into primary shopping interfaces, fundamentally altering how retailers approach marketing, search engine optimization, and customer relationship management.

As this ecosystem matures, transparency around sponsored versus organic AI recommendations will likely become a regulatory and consumer advocacy focus. Category: Technology & Business Keywords: AI shopping, large language models, retail analytics, consumer spending, e-commerce, Google Gemini, OpenAI ChatGPT, Adobe Analytics, conversion rate, digital marketing, product recommendation, AI-readable webpage





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AI Shopping Large Language Models Retail Analytics Consumer Spending E-Commerce Google Gemini Openai Chatgpt Adobe Analytics Conversion Rate Digital Marketing Product Recommendation AI-Readable Webpages

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