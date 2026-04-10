AI Music's Rise and the Human Touch: Idayu Discusses AI, New Single 'Mahal'

Singer Idayu discusses the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the music industry, its potential and limitations, and her new single 'Mahal' featuring Iskandar. The article explores the evolving landscape of music production with AI, its impact on copyright, and the importance of human artistry in creating music with depth and emotion.

The success of the artificial intelligence (AI) version of the song Cinta Tersimpul Rapi, which dominated the Malaysian iTunes chart last February before being removed from all digital platforms due to copyright issues, actually indicates that a large number of local music fans have begun to accept creative products produced from the technology. If previously many were skeptical of AI, now the situation has changed.

The use of online applications and platforms for the production of AI songs and singing has also seen an increase, giving an indication that the production of conventional music products is now competing with new technologies such as AI. However, technology also has weaknesses. Music and singing works produced with AI have shortcomings. This is acknowledged by experienced singer Idayu, who believes that AI-driven singing does not compare to the capabilities of human singing bestowed by God. “Since the first time I recorded a song, I have never used technology to improve my singing, let alone now, I have never used AI for the same purpose. “True, with the help of AI, anyone can become a singer, including the technology itself. But it must be remembered that the singing produced with AI is empty. It doesn't inject 'feeling', let alone give soul. “In reality, in the field of singing, technology will not be able to provide those two things. This is acknowledged by many experienced composers,” she said. Idayu, meanwhile, is not rejecting the use of AI, but also celebrating the benefits of the technology in several ways, including song production. “Actually, I have received many offers to sing songs produced with AI. For me, that's not an issue. “In fact, there are songs made with AI that have good and amazing results. Sometimes I am amazed by the results myself. “Whatever it is, AI or not, what brings the song to life is human singing, not a robot,” she said. Commenting on her new single, Idayu expressed her joy when her wish to sing with the champion of Gegar Vaganza season 12, came true through the song Mahal. According to the singer, dubbed Mariah Carey Malaysia, Iskandar is an example of a credible and capable male singer to be a suitable duet partner for her. “I don't care about the popularity level of my duet partner. What I prioritize is the quality of the singer's voice. “That's why I'm happy to know that Iskandar has been chosen as my duet partner because I'm confident that he can give feeling to this song. “And actually, I followed Iskandar throughout his involvement in the Gegar Vaganza program, and at that time I had already predicted that he would be the champion,” she said. At the same time, the singer from the state of Cik Siti Wan Kembang also hopes that the song Mahal can strengthen her name in the local art scene. “I realize that after two decades of being a singer, there are still many who don't know me. That's why, when releasing a new single, I always put my hopes that the song will help boost my name. “The same hope I also intertwine with this song, where I have a great desire to bring it to a bigger stage like Anugerah Juara Lagu,” she explained. The rise of AI in music production represents a significant shift in the industry. While the technology offers exciting possibilities for song creation and accessibility, it also raises important questions about the role of human artistry and copyright. The success of AI-generated music, like the Cinta Tersimpul Rapi example, demonstrates a growing acceptance of this technology among listeners. However, the limitations of AI, particularly its inability to replicate the emotional depth and soul of human performance, remain a point of contention. Experienced artists like Idayu highlight this difference, emphasizing that true artistry comes from the human experience and the ability to convey genuine feelings through music. Furthermore, the news delves into Idayu's collaboration with Iskandar on the song Mahal. This partnership reflects the importance of quality and vocal synergy over sheer popularity in the music industry. Idayu's anticipation and admiration for Iskandar's vocal abilities highlight the collaborative nature of music creation and the significance of selecting the right partner to bring a song to life. The single represents more than just a collaboration; it is a strategic effort to enhance Idayu's recognition within the local music scene. With two decades in the industry, she aims to leverage this new release to gain wider recognition and perhaps even compete in prestigious award shows like Anugerah Juara Lagu, ultimately solidifying her legacy within Malaysian music





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