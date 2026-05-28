AI Industry Leaders Retract Mass Unemployment Warnings Amid Public Backlash

Leading AI executives, including Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Sam Altman of OpenAI, are revising their earlier warnings about mass unemployment, calling such predictions overblown and irresponsible. They argue that AI will create as many jobs as it displaces, and that recent layoffs are not primarily driven by AI. This shift in tone comes amid growing public skepticism and ahead of potential IPOs for AI firms. However, regulators and economists caution that AI's full labor market impact may still be unfolding, with possible short-term job losses even if long-term gains materialize.

The most prominent figures in artificial intelligence are stepping back from dire predictions about mass unemployment, as the industry faces growing public hostility over AIs promised transformation of the workplace.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose comments have stoked anxiety about AIs potential effects on society, are now arguing that doom-laden warnings were overblown or, in some cases, disingenuous. Speaking to Channel News Asia on Monday, Huang took direct aim at fellow executives who have publicly blamed AI for workforce reductions.

The narrative that connects AI to job loss, for many of the CEOs that are doing it - it is just too lazy, he said. Huang, who has long argued that AI will create as many jobs as it displaces, pushed back against the doom-and-gloom forecasts of some industry insiders, saying that the recent wave of corporate layoffs was not driven by AI.

How is it possible that AI became productive and useful only six months ago, and they were somehow laying people off two years ago because of AI? It doesnt make any sense, he said. It was just a way for them to sound smart, and I really hate that. I think were scaring people and thats irresponsible.

He emphasized that the current corporate layoffs are part of normal business cycles and not a direct consequence of AI adoption. Huang pointed to the historical pattern of technological revolutions, noting that while jobs are displaced, new categories of employment emerge, often with higher productivity and better wages. He cited examples from the industrial revolution to the rise of the internet, arguing that AI will follow a similar trajectory of creative destruction.

Last week, British bank Standard Chartered announced plans to axe thousands of jobs by 2030 as artificial intelligence replaces employees in a range of administrative roles. The tech firm behind social network Snapchat cut 1,000 jobs last month, saying AI is boosting efficiency as it pushes towards profitability.

However, Huang and others argue these moves reflect broader strategic shifts rather than pure AI-driven automation. Speaking at the Commonwealth Bank of Australias Accelerate AI Conference in Sydney, Altman said rapid AI development would not produce the jobs apocalypse that some of the companies in our space advocate or talk about - including his own.

I thought there would have been more impact on entry-level white-collar jobs being eliminated by now than has actually happened, he told the conference on Tuesday. I think I understand more about why that wasnt done - obviously gratefully - but that is an area where my intuitions were just off.

Anthropic boss Dario Amodei has also softened his tone, predicting recently that even if 90 per cent of jobs are automated, the remaining 10 per cent would be handled by human workers who would be vastly more productive. Amodei has long drawn criticism from fellow industry figures who regard him as an AI doomer, even as Anthropic has become a highly successful company, with Huang saying last year he pretty much disagrees with almost everything he says.

The reversals from rivals Altman and Amodei come as their companies - OpenAI and Anthropic - are expected to embark on high-profile IPOs that will require broad buy-in from investors to succeed. But earlier doom-laden statements have now come to haunt the AI industry as the public, notably in the United States, voices serious discontent in polling over the disruption that tech companies and political leaders predict from AI.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook warned on Wednesday that the full effects of AI on employment may still be ahead. We could be approaching the most significant reorganization of work in generations, she said in a speech at Stanford University, adding that AI-related job losses could precede any gains - even if the overall long-run picture remains positive. Most economic institutions, including the European Central Bank, say that artificial intelligence has had only minor effects on employment so far.

This cautious stance from regulators contrasts with the more optimistic tone now being adopted by AI executives, who appear to be recalibrating their public messaging in response to both market realities and political pressures. The debate underscores the profound uncertainty surrounding AIs labor market impact, with implications for workforce training, social safety nets, and corporate investment strategies.

As the technology continues to evolve, the conversation is shifting from existential threats to practical adaptation, though many economists warn that the transition could still be painful for certain sectors and demographics





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