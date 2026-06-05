AI in Newsrooms: Balancing Technology and Journalistic Values

An exploration of the growing necessity of artificial intelligence in newsrooms and the concurrent concerns about its impact on core journalistic practices, particularly field reporting. The article features insights from a Malaysian academic on preserving human elements in journalism amidst digital transformation.

Mastering artificial intelligence (AI) in newsrooms is no longer seen as an option but a critical necessity in navigating an increasingly challenging and competitive media landscape.

As digital transformation accelerates, failure by media organisations to integrate AI technology into their operations may undermine efficiency and productivity, while increasing the risk of falling behind in an increasingly competitive environment to remain relevant to audience needs. However, despite the benefits of the technology in speeding up news production, concerns have emerged over excessive reliance on AI and digital sources, which are feared to erode core journalistic values, including on-the-ground reporting, long regarded as central to quality journalism.

These concerns stem from ongoing debates about a growing tendency in some reporting to rely heavily on social media or online sources, with information then processed using AI without direct verification at the scene. According to Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Modern Languages and Communication, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Dr Syed Agil Shekh Alsagoff, AI can be an effective tool in boosting newsroom productivity; however, it cannot replace the experience and editorial judgement of journalists in the field.

He said the strength of journalism in producing high-impact reporting continues to lie in journalists seeing situations first-hand, engaging with communities, and verifying information through multiple sources before publication. If journalists become too reliant on AI and digital sources, the culture of field reporting could gradually diminish. Yet being on the ground remains essential to understanding the real context of an issue and obtaining a more accurate picture.

He explained that this is different from reporting that relies too heavily on AI and social media, which risks making news feel flat, as technology can only process data without truly understanding the emotions and sensitivities of communities. Being at the scene allows journalists to better understand the emotions, atmosphere and reality of what is happening, in a way that technology cannot fully capture.

For example, during a disaster, reporters on the ground can convey the news narrative more effectively. While AI and social media can help produce reports quickly, they cannot replace journalists witnessing first-hand the suffering of victims, the fear during conflicts, and the grief of families who have lost loved ones.

He stressed that journalism is not just about reporting facts but also about understanding the pulse of human experience and societal realities, while requiring ethical reporting grounded in a strong presence in the field. At the same time, he did not dismiss the benefits of AI, which can be used wisely, particularly in research, data analysis and multimedia content production, stressing that it must be balanced with core journalistic values.

AI is a useful tool, but journalists still need to be on the ground to see, hear and understand issues for themselves. Without that, reports may be produced quickly, but they risk losing their human touch and humanity.

As such, he said the National Journalists' Day (Hawana) 2026 celebration on June 20 should be used as a platform to strengthen the balance between technological advancement and human values in journalism to ensure the media industry remains relevant and trusted by the public. Carrying the theme 'Media Integrity Strengthens Credibility', the culmination of this year's Hawana celebration will be held at the PICCA @ Arena Butterworth Convention Centre in Penang and will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications, with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, Hawana serves as a platform to recognise the contributions, dedication and professionalism of media practitioners in Malaysia





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