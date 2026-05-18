AI-Generated Content: A Mixed Bag of Findings

A study found that around 35% of newly published websites uploaded between August 2022 and May 2025 to the Internet were either AI-generated or AI-assisted. The study also found that AI-generated content was not necessarily misinformation and that AI-generated writing styles did not become less distinct. However, the study did observe a decrease in the range of unique ideas and diverse viewpoints and an increase in sanitised and artificially cheerful writing. The study's authors suggest that AI-generated content may have a knock-on effect on the variety and diversity of ideas online, potentially making the internet feel repetitive.

A study found that around 35% of newly published websites uploaded between August 2022 and May 2025 to the Internet were either AI-generated or AI-assisted.

The study also found that AI-generated content was not necessarily misinformation and that AI-generated writing styles did not become less distinct. However, the study did observe a decrease in the range of unique ideas and diverse viewpoints and an increase in sanitised and artificially cheerful writing. The study's authors suggest that AI-generated content may have a knock-on effect on the variety and diversity of ideas online, potentially making the internet feel repetitive





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