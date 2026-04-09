AI Fears Send Software Stocks Tumbling as Anthropic Update Fuels Concerns

Software shares plummet following Anthropic's AI model update, sparking anxieties about cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the future of the industry. The S&P 500 Software and Services Index falls sharply, reflecting investor concerns about AI's potential disruption.

Software shares in the United States experienced a significant downturn on Thursday, driven by renewed anxieties surrounding the potential disruptive effects of artificial intelligence. This shift in investor sentiment follows a recent update from Anthropic , reigniting fears that AI advancements could pose a substantial threat to the software industry. The S&P 500 Software and Services Index has witnessed a substantial decline of 25.

5% this year, reflecting the ongoing concerns regarding AI's impact. While optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran ceasefire had temporarily mitigated these worries on Wednesday, the fragile nature of the truce has allowed these anxieties to resurface with renewed intensity. Market analysts point to the resurgence of software-specific concerns related to AI and private credit as key drivers behind the sell-off.\Anthropic's recent launch of a powerful AI model, Claude Mythos, has further amplified these concerns. The model's restricted release to a select group of tech giants, including Microsoft and Google, due to potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities, underscores the transformative power of AI and its capacity to expose weaknesses in existing software. Experts like Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, highlight that this development underscores both the vulnerabilities in current software infrastructure and the rapid advancements being made by AI. This dynamic underscores the challenges facing traditional software companies as AI rapidly evolves. The market's reaction reflects a growing uncertainty about the future of the software business in the face of AI's unprecedented dynamism and speed. This uncertainty has prompted significant sell-offs across various software stocks, indicating a shift away from what had previously been a favored investment sector. Concerns extend beyond individual software companies, as investors reassess the broader implications of AI's rapid advancements on the industry's landscape. This fear is not only reflected in public market valuations, but also appears to be seeping into the private credit market, where investors are scrutinizing lending to technology companies, specifically due to growing doubts about their future growth prospects.\Several prominent software companies witnessed substantial drops in their stock prices. Cybersecurity firms such as Cloudflare, Okta, CrowdStrike, and SentinelOne experienced significant declines. Zscaler saw a considerable drop, attributed in part to a downgrade from a brokerage firm. Other enterprise software developers like Atlassian, human resources software providers like Workday, creative software creators like Adobe, enterprise cloud firms like Salesforce, and tax preparation software makers like Intuit also experienced substantial declines. The impact extends to the European market as well, with companies like SAP Global, Capgemini, and Temenos facing downward pressure. The anxieties are also visible in the private credit market, as reflected by the Carlyle Group's shares dipping due to redemptions from its flagship private-credit interval fund. This broader trend demonstrates the widespread impact of AI-related concerns across the technology sector, impacting both public and private markets. This wave of selling pressure highlights the growing skepticism regarding the long-term viability of software companies as AI technology continues to rapidly evolve. The overall trend indicates a period of heightened uncertainty and risk aversion within the software industry, raising questions about the future landscape and the ability of existing software companies to adapt and thrive in this evolving environment





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