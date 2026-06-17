AI Amplifies Human Skills in Fastest-Growing Jobs

A new PwC study reveals that jobs using AI to enhance human skills like creativity and judgment are growing rapidly, while automation-focused roles lag. AI-skilled roles see 69% growth and 62% wage premium, and companies using AI for augmentation outperform those focused on cost-cutting.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global labor market in divergent ways, rewarding companies that leverage AI to augment human capabilities while leaving those focused solely on cost-cutting behind, according to a comprehensive new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The report, titled the PwC 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, analyzes over one billion job postings across 27 countries and territories, combining labor market, financial, and occupational data to track how AI is transforming work, skills, wages, and productivity. The findings reveal that roles requiring specific AI skills grew nearly eight times faster than the overall job market in 2025, with a 69% increase compared to 9% for all jobs.

These positions also command significantly higher wages, with a premium widening to 62% from 57% the previous year. Jobs that use AI to amplify uniquely human skills such as creativity, judgment, empathy, and leadership are experiencing the fastest growth. PwC cites radiologists and recruiters as prime examples. In these roles, AI enhances professional expertise, allowing workers to perform more complex and valuable tasks.

Conversely, positions where AI primarily automates routine work, such as IT service managers, loan officers, and medical secretaries, are seeing much slower job growth. This divergence highlights a fundamental shift: companies that treat AI as a tool for human augmentation are pulling ahead in productivity and growth, while those that view it merely as a cost-cutting mechanism risk falling behind. The study also uncovers a significant change in entry-level job requirements.

AI-exposed entry-level roles increasingly demand competencies traditionally associated with senior positions, including judgment, ethics, creativity, and leadership. Since 2019, positions requiring such senior-level skills have grown by 35%, while those that do not have shrunk by 10%. This trend suggests that AI is removing routine tasks that once served as on-the-job training, pushing early-career workers to demonstrate higher-level skills sooner.

PwC's Global CEO Survey reinforces this, showing that 49% of CEOs expect AI to reduce junior hiring over the next three years, compared to only 12% expecting a reduction for senior roles. This shift necessitates a rethinking of talent development, as organizations must find new ways to cultivate experience and expertise. Contrary to fears of widespread job displacement, the report finds that greater AI exposure correlates with faster employment growth.

Companies most exposed to AI increased headcount by 52% from 2018 levels, versus 36% for the least-exposed firms. Professional roles such as radiologists, air traffic controllers, and recruiters saw job growth twice as fast and salary growth 42% faster than categories like IT service managers and loan officers. Technology, media, and telecommunications led AI-driven job growth at 11%, followed by professional services at 6%, while healthcare lagged at under 1%.

Financial analysts offer a notable example: rather than being displaced, they have gained powerful AI tools enabling far more complex analysis, with employment continuing to climb as new specializations emerge, often commanding higher wages. Productivity gains are also pronounced among AI-adopting firms. Companies in the most AI-exposed sectors posted 34% productivity growth in 2025 compared to 2018, versus 24% for the least-exposed.

The top 20% of firms by AI exposure achieved labor productivity gains of 163% relative to 2018, nearly five times the average for AI-exposed companies overall. PwC emphasizes that in the age of AI, winning is not just about using technology but about cultivating human skills. The more AI is deployed, the more distinctly human expertise is valued.

This report underscores a critical insight: AI is not a simple substitute for labor but a force that amplifies the value of human judgment and creativity, reshaping the labor market in profound ways





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