Agriculture Minister Debunks Claims of Delayed Padi Farmer Aid, Highlights Increased Support

Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, has firmly denied allegations of delayed or failed aid disbursement to padi farmers. He detailed increased Ploughing Incentive for Padi Farmers (IPKP) payments and new financial support, providing data on fully settled claims and ongoing processing, while explaining the verification and staggered nature of payments due to varied planting seasons and diligent fund management.

Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu , the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has refuted claims suggesting that the government has been remiss or delayed in its disbursement of aid to padi farmers . He asserted that the Madani administration has, in fact, enhanced the Ploughing Incentive for Padi Farmers ( IPKP ) and announced an augmentation of aid payments.

The minister detailed that the IPKP has been elevated from RM100 to RM160 per hectare, effective from the initial planting season of the previous year. Furthermore, he highlighted a recent announcement on Tuesday, April 14, of an increase in aid to RM300 per hectare. Mohamad Sabu provided specific figures to underscore the government's commitment. For the season 1/2025, all IPKP payments have been disbursed, amounting to a total of RM39.314 million, benefiting over 135,000 paddy farmers throughout Peninsular Malaysia. Regarding the season 2/2025, he stated that as of Tuesday, more than RM27 million had already been paid. Approximately 30% of the remaining claims are currently undergoing processing and are expected to be settled imminently. The minister clarified the methodology behind IPKP payments, explaining that they are contingent upon actual planting activities undertaken by the farmers. This stands in contrast to the direct Budi Agri-Commodity cash aid, which is credited directly to the recipient's accounts without such prerequisites. He elaborated on the rationale for this approach, emphasizing that in each planting season, there is variability in farmer participation and the extent of land cultivated. Some farmers may choose not to plant, while others might alter the area they work from one season to the next. Consequently, claims are meticulously calculated based on the verifiable work performed. This ensures a transparent and accurate allocation of public funds, preventing any misallocation. Mohamad Sabu also pointed out the inherent differences in padi planting seasons across various states. For instance, when one state like Kedah commences a new planting cycle, another state, such as Kelantan, may still be in the process of harvesting its current crop. This disparity in agricultural timelines naturally leads to staggered payment schedules and precludes simultaneous disbursements across all states. To further illustrate the thoroughness of the process, the minister explained that following the submission of claims by service providers or farmers, designated officers conduct on-site verifications. Payments are processed exclusively upon the satisfactory completion of documentation and verification procedures. Beyond the IPKP, the government introduced the Padi Harvesting Incentive (IPP) last year, offering RM50 per hectare. This represents a novel form of assistance, never before provided by the government, and it adheres to the same claims processing framework as the IPKP. Mohamad Sabu concluded his statement by reiterating that aid payments are indeed being made, are ongoing, and that all outstanding claims will be settled promptly once the verification process is finalized. He affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to continuously enhance aid, refine its administrative systems, ensure the welfare of farmers, and proactively address any identified shortcomings in the claims process as they emerge





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Padi Farmers Aid Disbursement Mohamad Sabu Agriculture And Food Security IPKP

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