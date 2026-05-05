Agriculture Department Official Charged with Receiving Bribes

A senior officer at the Department of Agriculture in Putrajaya has been charged with 11 counts of accepting bribes totaling RM56,200 between 2023 and 2025. The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail with conditions.

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer from the Department of Agriculture, Putrajaya , pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 11 charges of receiving a total of RM56 ,200 without consideration between 2023 and 2025.

For the first and second charges, the Chief Assistant Director, Mohamad Nizam Malik, 49, was accused of receiving RM25,700 through online money transfers from the Chairman of Koperasi Usahawan Alam Shah Berhad (KOSHAH), Zainal Md. Nadzri, without any consideration on March 5 and April 10, 2025, at the Ambank Shaftsbury Putrajaya Avenue branch, Putrajaya. For the third to eleventh charges, the man was accused of receiving RM30,500 without any consideration from the Director of Orchidmas Sdn. Bhd.

, Shiz Mohammad Mohd Kassim, through an individual named Niz Adira Maris Mohd Nazlimaris between March 9, 2023, and April 4, 2024, in Presint 14, Putrajaya. All the alleged acts were committed by Mohamad Nizam, who was then serving in the Plant Industry Development Division, Department of Agriculture, Putrajaya, despite knowing that Zainal and Shiz Mohammad had connections with the official work he was carrying out.

The charges were made under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both, if found guilty. Prosecution Officer, Safari Abdullah, suggested a bail of RM20,000 with one surety for all charges and also requested additional conditions to be imposed on the accused, namely surrendering his passport to the court until the case is completed, reporting to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office, and not interfering with any witnesses.

Defense counsel, Ariffin Wahab, representing Mohamad Nizam, requested a bail amount of RM8,000 on the grounds that his client had been declared bankrupt and suspended from duty. He added that his client also has five children, three of whom are still studying at public higher education institutions.

“Please take into consideration the accused’s 25 years of service and his previous service in several foreign countries such as Japan and Germany,” said the lawyer. The court then set bail at RM13,000 with one surety and also allowed the additional conditions requested by the prosecution. The case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within government agencies and ensure accountability among public officials.

The charges against Mohamad Nizam involve alleged acceptance of funds from individuals connected to his official duties, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest and abuse of power. The prosecution’s request for stringent bail conditions, including passport surrender and regular reporting to MACC, underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the need to prevent the accused from fleeing or tampering with evidence.

The defense counsel’s plea for a lower bail amount, citing the client’s financial hardship and family responsibilities, reflects the challenges faced by accused individuals in navigating the legal system. The court’s decision to set bail at RM13,000 with additional conditions represents a compromise between the prosecution’s concerns and the defense’s arguments. The case is expected to proceed with further hearings and evidence presentation, potentially shedding light on the extent of the alleged corruption and the involvement of other individuals.

The Department of Agriculture, as an institution responsible for overseeing the nation’s agricultural sector, must maintain the highest standards of integrity and transparency to ensure public trust and effective governance. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of robust internal controls and ethical conduct among its employees. The outcome of this case will likely have implications for future investigations and prosecutions of corruption cases involving public officials





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Corruption Bribe Department Of Agriculture Putrajaya Sessions Court RM56 200 Mohamad Nizam Malik Zainal Md. Nadzri Shiz Mohammad Mohd Kassim MACC

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