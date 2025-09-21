Agoda Apologizes in Singapore Over Severance Agreement Clauses That Discouraged Contact With Authorities

Online travel platform Agoda has apologized in Singapore after including clauses in severance agreements that discouraged retrenched employees from contacting trade unions or government agencies. The company has committed to rectifying the situation and ensuring support for affected employees after discussions with Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and other relevant organizations. The incident highlights the importance of fair employment practices and transparency during workforce restructuring.

Agoda , the online travel platform, has issued a formal apology in Singapore following revelations that some of its severance agreements contained clauses perceived as discouraging retrenched employees from contacting relevant authorities, including trade unions and government agencies.

The apology comes after discussions with Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP), the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and the NTUC-affiliated Singapore Industrial and Services Employees’ Union (SISEU). The company acknowledged the inappropriateness of such clauses, stating that they contradicted the spirit of fair and responsible employment practices in Singapore. Agoda expressed regret for any negative impact these clauses may have had on its employees and reaffirmed its support for Singapore's tripartite employment framework. This event highlights the critical importance of upholding employee rights and maintaining open communication during workforce restructuring. The company has committed to contacting affected employees and ensuring their access to support schemes.\In a statement released on Friday, Agoda unequivocally stated that it recognizes the importance of allowing employees to approach authorities for any situation. The company apologized for the language in its agreements that may have given the impression that employees could not seek support or advice from government agencies, statutory bodies, or trade unions, emphasizing that this is a statutory right of every employee. The response from the involved parties has been largely positive. NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng and SISEU Executive Secretary Desmond Tan praised Agoda's proactive approach in engaging with the union and the government, and for its transparency regarding the retrenchment exercise. They also confirmed that the retrenchment benefits provided to the affected workers were aligned with industry guidelines. The Ministry of Manpower described the development as encouraging, highlighting it as an endorsement of Singapore's strong tripartite approach where employers, unions and the government work closely together to protect the interests of workers in the spirit of fair and responsible employment practices. MOM emphasized that while severance agreements are permissible, they should never prevent employees from reaching out to authorities and unions with legitimate concerns. The objectionable clauses reportedly instructed employees not to report to government agencies, statutory boards, or trade unions, including MOM, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), and TAFEP. Employees who breached these terms risked losing their severance entitlements and would have to repay any payments already received. \Following the controversy, Agoda has taken steps to rectify the situation and support affected employees. The company is now reaching out to ensure that former employees can access support schemes through NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i). Agoda emphasized its deep empathy for employees impacted by the restructuring and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining open communication, upholding fair employment standards, and supporting Singapore’s world-class workforce. The retrenchments in Singapore, impacting approximately 50 employees, were part of a broader restructuring effort that also affected roles in Hungary and China. This restructuring is driven by Agoda's strategic shift towards repositioning some roles to other regions and investing in key areas such as artificial intelligence, product development, and technology roles. The incident serves as a reminder of the crucial need for companies to adhere to ethical and legal standards during workforce adjustments and to prioritize the well-being and rights of their employees. The prompt response and actions taken by Agoda in addressing the issue indicate a commitment to transparency and the importance of maintaining strong relationships with unions and regulatory bodies, thereby upholding fair employment practices within the organization





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Agoda Retrenchment Singapore Severance Agreements Employment Practices

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore expands taxi services into Johor with S$80 ridesNEWCASTLE (Reuters) - An inspired Marcus Rashford celebrated his return to English soil by scoring twice in nine second-half minutes to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in their Champions League season opener at St James' Park on Thursday.

Read more »

Task Force Formed to Address Rail Disruptions in SingaporeFollowing a series of rail disruptions in Singapore, a task force has been established to improve rail reliability and responsiveness. The task force, comprising senior leaders from the Land Transport Authority, SMRT, and SBS Transit, will investigate recent incidents, identify areas for improvement, and propose solutions. The task force aims to submit its final recommendations by the end of 2025.

Read more »

Singapore begins work begins to preserve whale carcass found off Tanjong PagarSINGAPORE, Sept 19 — Scientists are working to preserve the remains of a baleen whale that surfaced off Tanjong Pagar on September 6, in an effort to unlock clues about the rare...

Read more »

Calls from Singapore's former Nominated MPs to relook scheme at event marking its 35th year(Reuters) - Euro 2024 champions Spain have climbed to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in 11 years while Germany dropped out of the top 10, world soccer's governing body said.

Read more »

Singapore forms rail reliability task force after spate of train disruptionsSINGAPORE, Sept 19 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operators SMRT and SBS Transit will set up a rail reliability task force to tackle recent service...

Read more »

Singapore reviewing short seller claim against India's Vedanta, documents showSingapore Police review complaint on Vedanta’s 2024 dividend funding; Vedanta denies allegations as “baseless.”

Read more »