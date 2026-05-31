Africa CDC Chief Warns of Escalating Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak in Congo and Uganda

The Africa CDC director-general highlights the urgent need for rapid activation of national incident systems and sustained pandemic preparedness investments as the rare Bundibugyo Ebola strain spreads across DRC and Uganda, overwhelming health workers and prompting a global emergency declaration.

As of May 30, 263 confirmed Ebola cases have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda , according to Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 1,100 suspected cases are under investigation, and 43 people have died from the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. Kaseya emphasized in an FT op-ed that national incident systems must be activated rapidly and investments in pandemic preparedness must become permanent. He stressed that while international partners play an essential role, their support matters most when it aligns with strategies built by African institutions and governments.

This outbreak, the 17th in the DRC and the third-largest since Ebola was discovered fifty years ago, is outpacing the global response. Health officials and aid workers report a severe lack of even basic supplies such as masks, partly because the outbreak spread undetected for weeks. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak in both countries a public health emergency of international concern





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