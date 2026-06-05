AFC proposes return of Harimau Malaya squad under FAM administration

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has proposed the return of the Harimau Malaya squad under the administration of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM). The proposal is linked to efforts to improve the country's football structure through the new AFC draft statute containing 94 articles.

AFC Secretary-General Datuk Seri Windsor John speaks at a press conference after the 2026 FAM Extraordinary Congress in Petaling Jaya, yesterday. - UTUSAN/FARIZ RUSADIO PETALING JAYA: Football fans of the country, Datuk Richard Scully welcomed the proposal of the Asian Football Confederation ( AFC ) to return the Harimau Malaya squad under the administration of the Football Association of Malaysia ( FAM ).

The proposal is also linked to efforts to improve the country's football structure through the new AFC draft statute containing 94 articles, as explained by AFC Secretary-General Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John, yesterday. According to Richard, the proposal put forward by AFC should be seriously considered by the new FAM Exco, but it is not a form of pressure from the Asian football governing body.

"AFC made a proposal on several important issues to be highlighted and the individual responsible for finalizing it is the new FAM Exco. "It's a proposal and not a pressure. It's up to the new Exco to accept it or not," he said. He also stressed that the effort to return the Harimau Malaya brand is one of the agendas highlighted by AFC and is considered relevant in efforts to improve the country's football structure.

"It would be best to accept the proposal put forward by AFC. If not, it's okay, but the new FAM Exco should have relevant proposals.

"AFC wants to help, not to burden FAM. So, the new FAM Exco should raise what is proposed by AFC in the process of purifying the country's football," he said again. He added that at this time, all parties should give space to the new FAM Exco to evaluate and make the best decisions for the future of the country's football.

"For now, we will wait and see what will be done by the new FAM Exco," he said. The AFC Secretary-General also explained that the proposal is part of the efforts to improve the country's football structure through the new AFC draft statute.

"The new draft statute contains 94 articles, which are intended to improve the country's football structure," he said. He also stressed that the proposal is not a form of pressure from the AFC, but rather a proposal to be considered by the FAM Exco.

"It's a proposal and not a pressure. It's up to the FAM Exco to accept it or not," he said. The proposal is also linked to efforts to improve the country's football structure through the new AFC draft statute.

"The new draft statute contains 94 articles, which are intended to improve the country's football structure," he said. He also stressed that the proposal is not a form of pressure from the AFC, but rather a proposal to be considered by the FAM Exco.

"It's a proposal and not a pressure. It's up to the FAM Exco to accept it or not," he said





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