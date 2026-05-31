Aerotrain at KLIA Terminal 1 Returns to 24-Hour Operations

The Aerotrain service at KLIA Terminal 1 resumes 24-hour operations from midnight tonight after completing a comprehensive action plan that achieved 100% operational availability since January 2026. Daily engineering hours will continue from midnight to 5 am with one train still in service.

The Aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport ( KLIA ) Terminal 1 will resume 24-hour operation s starting from midnight tonight, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The full-scale operation follows the completion of a comprehensive action plan coordinated with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and verified by an independent rail assessor. The plan, implemented since November 2025, comprised three main phases: inspection and repair work, system testing and validation, and trial operations. Endurance tests were conducted over 24-hour and 48-hour periods, both with and without passengers. Since January 2026, the Aerotrain has recorded 100 percent Operational Service Availability, the ministry stated in a release today.

Daily engineering hours from midnight to 5 am will continue thereafter. During this period, one train will remain in service to transport passengers while routine inspections and maintenance are carried out. The MOT, through APAD, will continue regulatory monitoring of Aerotrain operations, while Malaysia Airports remains responsible for ensuring compliance with the service standards set under this plan.

This resumption of round-the-clock service marks a significant milestone for KLIA, which had previously operated the Aerotrain on a reduced schedule due to technical issues. The successful completion of the comprehensive action plan has restored full functionality, ensuring seamless connectivity between the main terminal and the satellite building. The independent rail assessor's verification adds an extra layer of assurance for passengers regarding the system's reliability and safety.

The MOT emphasized that ongoing monitoring and maintenance will be prioritized to prevent future disruptions. The Aerotrain's 24-hour operation is expected to enhance passenger experience, particularly for travelers with early morning or late-night flights. The service had been operating on a limited basis since 2023 after a series of breakdowns that caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers. The comprehensive overhaul included replacement of critical components, software upgrades, and enhanced training for maintenance personnel.

The ministry also noted that the engineering hours from midnight to 5 am will allow for preventive maintenance without affecting passenger service, as one train will continue to run. This dual approach ensures both operational availability and long-term reliability. Malaysia Airports has committed to maintaining high service standards, with APAD conducting regular audits to ensure compliance. The full resumption of 24-hour service is a positive development for KLIA, which serves as a major hub for international travel.

The Aerotrain covers a distance of 1.2 kilometers between the main terminal and the satellite building, carrying millions of passengers annually. With the restoration of round-the-clock service, the airport can now offer uninterrupted connectivity, reducing reliance on shuttle buses during off-peak hours. The MOT expressed confidence that the Aerotrain will meet the highest standards of safety and efficiency, contributing to a smoother travel experience for all users.

The collaborative effort between MOT, APAD, Malaysia Airports, and the independent assessor has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Passengers can now rely on the Aerotrain for their transfers at any hour, with the assurance that the system is operating at peak performance. The ministry also reminded users that any feedback or issues can be reported through official channels to facilitate continuous improvement.

Overall, the return to 24-hour operation marks a new chapter for KLIA's internal transit system, reflecting the commitment to providing world-class airport facilities





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