Aeroline Withdraws from Kuala Lumpur After 20 Years Amid Regulatory Pressure

Premium coach operator Aeroline is ending all services in Kuala Lumpur following regulatory directives that restrict operations to licensed terminals only. The company cites unsustainable fees at the only nearby licensed location, LaLaport, as the reason for the withdrawal, concluding a two-decade run in the city.

After more than two decades of providing premium intercity coach services in Kuala Lumpur , Aeroline has announced its complete withdrawal from the city, marking the end of an era for travelers who enjoyed its comfortable and hassle-free journeys.

The decision, confirmed on May 30, comes after the company received a regulatory directive on May 13 stating it could only operate from officially licensed bus terminals. In the Kuala Lumpur area, the only licensed stations available to Aeroline are 1 Utama, LaLaport, and IOI City Mall. While LaLaport is relatively close to the city centre, Aeroline stated the commercial fees there are prohibitively high, making it financially unviable to continue without raising passenger fares.

This latest enforcement action follows a series of warnings: between March and October 2025, the Land Public Transport Authority (APAD) issued three show-cause letters to Aeroline's operator, Zulco Sdn Bhd, for operating from unapproved locations such as Corus Hotel KLCC, 1 Utama, and Sunway Pyramid. In November 2025, a 30-day suspension was imposed. After discussions with the Transport Minister, services resumed, but the licensing issue remained unresolved.

When Corus Hotel closed permanently, Aeroline moved to TRX, another unlicensed terminal, which ultimately led to the May 2026 directive that forced the withdrawal. Aeroline had praised the TRX location for its convenience-steps from the MRT interchange and with easy access to key city areas-but APAD clarified that the move was made knowing TRX was not a licensed site.

The company explained that relocating to LaLaport was not feasible because the high fees and physical layout prevented it from maintaining its signature amenities, including comfortable lounges, complimentary refreshments, and personalized service. Passing those costs to customers was unacceptable to Aeroline.

In its statement, Aeroline acknowledged it had been dealing with a "systemic regulatory challenge" for about 15 years, indicating the licensing problem was long-standing and that the company had operated in a grey area for over a decade before enforcement intensified. Active enforcement against its buses and licences had put operations at risk, especially during peak travel seasons.

While the Kuala Lumpur operation ends, Aeroline will continue to serve passengers through its other hubs and routes outside the city, urging patience as it manages the transition. No specific date has been given for the full withdrawal. Known for its premium experience on routes like Kuala Lumpur to Singapore-featuring reclining seats, onboard refreshments, and hotel pickups-Aeroline offered a comfortable alternative to budget coaches





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