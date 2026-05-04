Advocating for Sabah and Sarawak Rights Doesn't Mean Being Less Malaysian – Datuk Roger Chin

Datuk Roger Chin argues that pursuing state rights in Sabah and Sarawak is a legitimate exercise within a federal system and does not equate to diminished Malaysian identity. He urges Sabahans to unite and demand accountability from their leaders regarding the 40% revenue entitlement.

Kota Kinabalu – Discussions surrounding the rights of Sabah and Sarawak do not diminish the Malaysia n identity of their people, asserted Datuk Roger Chin , a Nominated Assemblyman.

He emphasized that legal challenges concerning petroleum rights, such as those initiated by Sarawak, and Sabah’s claim for a 40 percent tax revenue entitlement, are not acts of defiance but rather legitimate and constructive steps towards clarifying constitutional rights. Chin made these remarks while participating as a panelist in a seminar titled “40 per cent – Our Right, Our Money – Understanding the 40 per cent, Rights, History & Mechanism,” organized by the People Development Foundation (PDF) at the Lintas Platinum Hotel.

Chin directly addressed a prevailing narrative originating from Peninsular Malaysia, which suggests that advocating for state rights equates to challenging the federal system and, by extension, questioning one’s patriotism. He firmly refuted this notion, drawing parallels with established federations like Canada, Australia, and the United States, where states frequently engage in legal disputes with their central governments.

He highlighted that such legal proceedings are a normal part of a functioning federal system, serving to delineate the boundaries of authority between state and federal entities. He stressed that seeking judicial clarification is a legitimate means of understanding and upholding constitutional rights, and should not be misconstrued as an anti-Malaysian stance.

The former President of the Sabah Law Society urged citizens to resist attempts to portray the pursuit of rights as disloyalty, emphasizing that clarifying rights within the federal framework is a fundamental aspect of a healthy democracy. He underscored the importance of remembering that robust federal systems often involve ongoing negotiation and legal interpretation of constitutional provisions.

Furthermore, Chin passionately called for unity among Sabahans, lamenting the detrimental effects of divisive politics on the state’s progress. He stated that ‘toxic politics have destroyed Sabah’ and urged citizens to move beyond political animosity. He was joined on the panel by Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, the Member of Parliament for Keningau, and Professor James Chin from the University of Tasmania.

Both Dr. Jeffrey and Professor Chin concurred that the current moment presents an unprecedented opportunity for Sabah to secure its rightful 40 percent share of revenue. They emphasized the urgency of capitalizing on this window, warning that such an opportunity may not arise again. Dr. Jeffrey and Professor Chin both stressed the critical need for sustained and vocal advocacy from Sabahans, urging citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable.

They encouraged constituents to actively question the silence of their MPs and Aduns (state assemblymen) on this crucial issue, demanding explanations for any reluctance to champion Sabah’s rights. Chin concluded by observing that while many aspire to be seen as heroes, true leadership lies in the willingness to persevere and deliver tangible results, and that citizens must demand this commitment from their leaders





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Sabah Sarawak Federal Rights 40 Percent Revenue Datuk Roger Chin Jeffrey Kitingan Constitutional Rights Malaysia Borneo

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