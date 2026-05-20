Advisory on Scams Targeting Foreigners and Residents

The news text highlights three cases of scams that have affected individuals living in Malaysia, particularly Chinese nationals. These scams can result in financial losses amounting to thousands.

A retiree lost RM14,000 after falling victim to scammers on TikTok promising that they could secure Malaysian permanent resident status for his Chinese wife. The 73-year-old victim came across a TikTok account under the handle Kenny Soo Kee offering services to secure MyPR for foreigners.

The victim later sought Soo’s service and was asked to make several rounds of payments to purported ‘National Registration Department (NRD) officers. ’ After claiming to have secured his wife’s MyPR, and showing him a video clip of it being allegedly read using a card reader, Soo requested an additional payment of RM10,000, which he claimed would be paid to Immigration officers. He also declined the couple’s request to meet him in person.

In the second case, a 45-year-old PhD student lost RM87,600 to a student agent whom she met through a friend, after being promised that she could begin her application for her PhD. The woman returned to China after completing her Masters degree in 2023, and the agent informed her that she could begin her application for her PhD, and that she had to transfer money for the process. After a confrontation, the agent vocally agreed to refund the balance amount.

However, he has since blocked all communication with her, after which she lodged a police report on May 12. In the third case, a woman from China had lost RM31,450 after being asked to purchase six sets of hearing aids from Malaysia, by a woman she came into contact with through the RedNote platform





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Scams Tiktok Mypr National Registration Department Immigration Department Immigration Malaysian Permanent Resident Status Phd Mykad Rednote Platform

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