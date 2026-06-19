ADNOC Resumes Crude Oil Loading from Persian Gulf Ports Following US-Iran Deal

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has instructed customers to resume loading crude oil from its Persian Gulf ports, citing the US-Iran agreement and uninterrupted Strait of Hormuz traffic.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. ( ADNOC ) has officially notified its crude oil buyers to resume lifting cargoes from its terminals located within the Persian Gulf , marking a significant shift in operations after a period of uncertainty.

In a notice sent to term lifters and seen by Bloomberg, the state-owned energy giant stated that oil from its export facilities at Das Island and Zirku Island has been available for loading since April 27. The company emphasized that failure to pick up the crude would constitute a breach of buyers lifting obligations, potentially triggering compensation clauses under the general terms and conditions for crude oil sales.

This directive comes in the wake of the recent US-Iran agreement, which ADNOC cited as ensuring the envisaged uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. The company expressed confidence that all cargoes will be lifted in accordance with published loading programmes. For buyers who may face challenges in securing their own tankers, ADNOC offered assistance by providing its own or affiliated vessels to facilitate the lifting process.

The development is expected to stabilize crude supply from the UAE and reinforce market confidence in the region s ability to maintain export flows despite geopolitical tensions. The resumption of loading activities is particularly noteworthy given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world s oil passes.

The US-Iran deal, which has eased some restrictions on Iranian oil exports and reduced the risk of military confrontations, has been a key factor in ADNOC s decision. Analysts view this move as a positive signal for global oil markets, which have been grappling with supply disruptions and price volatility. ADNOC s notice also serves as a reminder to buyers of their contractual duties, as non-lifting could lead to significant financial penalties.

The company s reliance on its own terms and conditions underscores the legal framework governing crude sales, where buyer obligations are strictly enforced. The impact on spot market dynamics remains to be seen, but the move could alleviate some pressure on tanker availability in the Persian Gulf region.

Furthermore, the decision aligns with the UAE s broader strategy to maintain its reputation as a reliable oil supplier while navigating the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. The broader implications of ADNOC s announcement extend beyond immediate crude supply chains. The US-Iran agreement, while still fragile, has reduced the risk of a blockade or military escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, allowing producers like the UAE to resume normal operations.

This development is likely to influence OPEC+ discussions on production quotas, as the UAE may advocate for higher output levels given its restored capacity to export. For downstream refiners, the lifting of loading restrictions could lead to more stable pricing and availability of medium-sour crude grades typically exported from Das and Zirku.

However, buyers must act swiftly to avoid breaching contracts, and those with logistical constraints may need to seek ADNOC s assistance. The company s proactive communication with term lifters reflects a commitment to maintaining smooth trade flows, even as regional tensions persist. Market watchers will closely monitor whether other Persian Gulf producers follow suit, as the easing of Straits risks could unlock additional supply.

Ultimately, ADNOC s notice represents a crucial step toward normalizing oil trade in a region that remains a cornerstone of global energy security. The company has yet to comment further outside regular business hours, but the message is clear: ADNOC expects full compliance with loading obligations, backed by the assurance of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz





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