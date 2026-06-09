Adidas Revives Classic World Cup Kits in New Retro‑Inspired Collection

Adidas launches a collection of updated vintage football jerseys from the 1980s to 2000s, featuring classic World Cup kits for nations like Germany and Spain, along with modern lifestyle apparel and cropped styles, all priced between MYR399 and MYR499.

Adidas has unveiled a new retro‑inspired football collection that brings back iconic kits from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, celebrating historic World Cup moments while blending them with contemporary streetwear aesthetics.

The capsule, aimed at collectors, fashion‑forward consumers and everyday fans, includes updated versions of classic team shirts such as Germany's 1990 away kit, the 1994 home and away designs, the 2006 home jersey, and Germany Women's 2007 home top. Spain, Japan and other nationalities feature both full‑length and cropped styles that capture the vibrant geometric patterns and bold color schemes of their original releases.

Each shirt is available at a price range that targets global audiences, with retail prices set between MYR399 and MYR499, ensuring that fans worldwide can proudly display a piece of football heritage. The collection does more than simply reproduce historic garments; it reimagines them for the modern wardrobe. Adidas has implemented subtle updates such as contemporary front‑side chest graphics and the brand's current sports‑wear materials, providing durability while preserving the nostalgic feel.

The range also includes a series of lifestyle items under the adidas Originals Culturewear banner, broadening the appeal to consumers who want to incorporate football influences into everyday fashion. Cropped mid‑length jerseys, statements pieces, and unique colorways allow fans to express personal style with versatility, bridging the heritage of decades past with today's trend‑savvy audience. By revisiting legendary World Cup attire and fusing it with streetwear concepts, Adidas solidifies its position as a bridge between sporting tradition and modern culture.

The move comes after earlier releases for clubs like Liverpool FC and Manchester United, further underscoring the brand's commitment to celebrating football's rich legacy while remaining relevant to today's consumers.





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Adidas Retrospective Jerseys World Cup Heritage Football Fashion Streetwear

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