Adidas Opens Home of Originals in Kuala Lumpur, Pioneering a New Retail Experience

Adidas Malaysia launches its first standalone store, Home of Originals, at The Campus Ampang, moving beyond traditional retail to create a community and culture hub. The launch includes plans for the Adidas Football Park, further solidifying the brand's commitment to sport and local engagement.

Adidas has unveiled its innovative Home of Originals store in Kuala Lumpur , situated at The Campus Ampang , signaling a significant departure from conventional retail models.

This marks the brand’s first standalone store in Malaysia, deliberately positioned outside the typical mall environment, and instead embedded within a vibrant lifestyle hub created from a repurposed campus. The design philosophy centers around an industrial aesthetic, creating a raw and inviting atmosphere that complements the curated selection of Adidas Originals products. The store isn’t simply a place to purchase apparel, footwear, and accessories; it’s conceived as a dynamic space fostering community, culture, and a passion for sport.

A key feature is the “MADE FOR YOU” zone, a dedicated area focused on delivering personalized experiences to customers, allowing for customization and a deeper connection with the brand. This initiative underscores Adidas’ commitment to moving beyond transactional retail and building lasting relationships with its Malaysian consumer base. The opening of the Home of Originals represents a strategic shift for Adidas Malaysia, as articulated by Country Manager Preston Page.

He emphasizes that this location is not merely a retail space but a community hub designed to be shaped *by* the community it serves. Adidas intends to host a diverse range of hyper-local events, including community gatherings, running club meetings, and a comprehensive revitalization of the adjacent football field into the Adidas Football Park.

This park is envisioned as a central location for sporting activities and community engagement, going beyond a simple recreational facility to offer immersive activations and experiences that celebrate the spirit of the game. The intention is to create a cultural landmark, a space where people can connect, participate, and experience the Adidas brand in a meaningful way. This move signifies a broader transition from a purely retail-focused presence to one deeply integrated within the cultural fabric of Kuala Lumpur.

The company is actively seeking to become a part of the daily lives of its customers, offering not just products but also opportunities for connection and shared experiences. Beyond the retail experience and community initiatives, the Adidas Football Park project demonstrates a substantial investment in local sports development. The transformation of the existing football field at The Campus Ampang will provide a modern and well-maintained facility for football enthusiasts of all levels.

Adidas plans to host regular events and programs at the park, fostering a sense of community among players and fans. This commitment to sport aligns with Adidas’ core values and reinforces its dedication to supporting athletic pursuits in Malaysia. The Home of Originals store and the Adidas Football Park are interconnected elements of a larger strategy to create a holistic brand experience.

Customers can explore the latest Adidas Originals collections at the store, participate in community events, and then head over to the park to put their gear to the test or simply enjoy the energy of the game. The location at LOT G-14, Ground Level, The Campus Ampang, is easily accessible and designed to be a welcoming space for everyone.

Adidas encourages customers to visit their official website (www.adidas.com.my) and follow their social media channels (Facebook: www.facebook.com/adidasMY, Instagram: @adidasMY) for updates on upcoming events and initiatives. This launch signifies a new era for Adidas in Malaysia, one focused on community, culture, and a deeper connection with its customers





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Adidas Malaysia Home Of Originals Kuala Lumpur Retail Community Sport Adidas Football Park Lifestyle The Campus Ampang

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