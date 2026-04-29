adidas Malaysia Launches Limited Edition Pet Apparel Collection with Tees, Collars, and Backpacks

adidas Malaysia has released a highly anticipated pet collection featuring the CALI Tee, genuine leather collars, and pet carrier backpacks. Designed for style and comfort, the line includes cotton tees in multiple colors, a burgundy and black leather collar with gold studs, and a breathable backpack with a roll-up window. Available at select stores and online, the collection caters to pets of all sizes and emphasizes durability and pet safety.

After making waves online and being spotted in China, the highly talked-about collaboration between adidas and pet lifestyle brands has finally landed in Malaysia, sparking excitement among sneakerheads and pet owners alike.

The collection, which has been teased for months on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, is now available for purchase through select adidas stores and online channels. Designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind, the line offers a range of apparel and accessories that allow pets to match their humans in classic adidas style. From the iconic three stripes to the trefoil logo, every piece is crafted to blend sportswear heritage with pet comfort.

This launch represents a growing trend in the fashion industry, where brands are increasingly catering to the pet market, recognizing that pets are not just animals but family members who deserve their own wardrobe upgrades. The collection includes items such as the CALI Tee, a sporty little outfit made from 100 percent cotton, which comes in a variety of colors including Ballet Pink, Bright Yellow, Rustic Green, and Off-White Blue.

Each tee features the signature three stripes on the shoulders and an embroidered Trefoil logo, ensuring that pets look as stylish as their owners during walks or playtime. Sizes range from small to large, so whether your dog is a nervous little potato or a full-grown who thinks they own the house, there is a fit for them. The cotton material is soft and breathable, making it suitable for active dogs who love to run and play.

In addition to the tees, the collection also includes a genuine leather collar in burgundy and black, finished with gold Trefoil studs for that subtle flex. This collar is designed to be durable yet comfortable, with a padded interior that prevents chafing during extended wear.

For pet owners who want to take their furry friends on longer adventures, there is a pet carrier backpack that features breathable panels and a roll-up window, so your pet can stick their head out and people-watch like the nosy icon they are. The backpack is ergonomically designed to distribute weight evenly, reducing strain on the wearer while ensuring the pet remains secure and comfortable.

The entire collection is part of a limited edition drop, meaning that once these items sell out, they may not be restocked. This scarcity has already driven high demand, with some items selling out within hours of their release. The collection is available at adidas Malaysia stores, including the flagship adidas Home of Sport at The Exchange TRX and adidas Originals at The Campus Ampang. Online shoppers can purchase through the official adidas Malaysia website, which offers nationwide shipping.

The brand has also hinted at future expansions of the line, potentially including matching human-pet tracksuits and footwear. For now, pet owners in Malaysia can enjoy the novelty of dressing their dogs in authentic adidas gear, a trend that has already taken off in other parts of Asia. The launch has been accompanied by a social media campaign featuring local influencers and their pets, showcasing how the collection can be styled for everyday walks or special outings.

Beyond the fashion appeal, the collection also emphasizes comfort and practicality, with all items tested for safety and durability. The cotton tees are machine washable, while the leather collar can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. The pet backpack includes multiple compartments for storing treats, water bottles, and waste bags, making it a versatile accessory for day trips.

This move by adidas underscores the brand's commitment to expanding its lifestyle offerings beyond human apparel, tapping into the lucrative pet fashion market which is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. With pet ownership on the rise globally, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, brands are recognizing the value of creating products that strengthen the bond between pets and their owners.

The adidas pet collection is not just about making pets look good; it is about including them in the activities and identities that define their owners. Whether it is a morning jog, a weekend hike, or a casual trip to the cafe, pets can now participate in style. The collection has received positive feedback from early buyers, who praise the quality of the materials and the attention to detail in the design.

Some customers have noted that the sizing runs slightly large, so they recommend checking the size guide before purchasing. Others have expressed interest in seeing more color options in the future. For now, the current palette offers a mix of pastels and earth tones that complement adidas's existing streetwear aesthetic. The collection also aligns with the brand's sustainability goals, as the cotton used in the tees is sourced from suppliers that follow ethical farming practices.

While the leather collar is made from genuine leather, adidas has stated that it is a byproduct of the food industry, minimizing waste. As the collection continues to gain traction, it is likely to inspire other sportswear brands to enter the pet apparel market, further blurring the lines between human and pet fashion. In the meantime, pet owners in Malaysia can take pride in knowing that their dogs are not just pets but fashion icons in their own right.

The collection is a testament to how far pet fashion has come, from simple bandanas to fully branded outfits that mirror human trends. It also reflects a broader cultural shift where pets are increasingly seen as extensions of their owners' identities, worthy of the same level of care and attention. With this launch, adidas has set a new standard for pet apparel, combining style, comfort, and functionality in a way that appeals to both pets and their owners.

As one buyer put it, If your pet already goes everywhere with you, this one is about to seal the deal. Indeed, the adidas pet collection is more than just clothing; it is a statement of belonging, a way to include four-legged family members in the everyday adventures that define modern life





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adidas Pet Collection Malaysia Dog Apparel Adidas Pet Fashion Trends 2025 Limited Edition Pet Gear Adidas CALI Tee For Dogs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Launches Campaign to Combat Sexual Crimes, Urges Public VigilanceSingapore's Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann announced a year-long campaign to encourage public reporting of sexual crimes, highlighting rising incidents and new protocols for intervention. The initiative aims to raise awareness and empower bystanders to act safely.

Read more »

Malaysia Warns Against Independent Haj Pilgrimages, Launches 'No Visa, No Haj' CampaignThe Malaysian government has launched the 'No Visa, No Haj' campaign to ensure pilgrims comply with Saudi regulations, warning that independent haj journeys are illegal and risky. Minister Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan emphasized the importance of using official channels to avoid fraud and legal penalties.

Read more »

Prime Minister Launches Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre in Kuala LumpurDatuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim inaugurated Huawei’s new AI Lab and Innovation Centre at TRX Kuala Lumpur, celebrating Huawei’s 25th anniversary in Malaysia and emphasizing the importance of AI talent development and technological collaboration.

Read more »

Sabah launches first plumbers’ co-op in MalaysiaKota Kinabalu: Sabah’s plumbing industry has entered a new era with the official launch of the Koperasi Persatuan Tukang Paip Sabah Berhad, the first plum

Read more »

Gas Malaysia, Greenergy to explore Biomass Steam Projects in Malaysia as industries weigh lower-carbon optionsSHAH ALAM: Gas Malaysia Berhad (“Gas Malaysia”), a member of MMC Group, and Wasco Greenergy Berhad (“Greenergy”) have signed a Memorandu

Read more »

Watsons Malaysia Launches First Beauty and Health Retail Destination for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 at KLIA2Watsons Malaysia has partnered with the government to support Visit Malaysia Year 2026 by transforming its KLIA2 store into the first Beauty & Health Retail Destination for international travellers. The initiative, officiated by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, aims to enhance arrival experiences with curated products and cultural elements.

Read more »