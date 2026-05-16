Adidas Introduces Football Shirts for Pet Dogs in Singapore

Adidas, a sportswear giant, has launched its first pet collection in Singapore, offering football shirts for pet dogs to celebrate the upcoming FIFA World Cup. This initiative aims to make football more accessible and enjoyable for pet lovers.

A pet dog wearing a football shirts is pictured during a media preview of FurKids Fiesta, showcasing Adidas ’ first pet collection , in Singapore on May 16, 2026.

Football fever is getting a tail-wagging twist in Singapore. Sportswear giant Adidas is giving pet lovers in the city-state a novel way to show team spirit — football shirts for their four-legged friends. The company’s first pet collection in Singapore swaps the usual squeaky toys and chew bones for mini-football fashion, including pint-sized jerseys of Japan and reigning world champions Argentina





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Adidas Pet Collection Sportswear Football Shirts FIFA World Cup

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