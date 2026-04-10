ADB Projects Steady Growth for Malaysia, Driven by Investment and Tourism

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts steady economic growth for Malaysia over the next two years, driven by investment, tourism, and infrastructure development, with inflation remaining contained. The report highlights the impact of the 13th Malaysia Plan and potential risks from global events. The ringgit is expected to strengthen against the US dollar.

The Asian Development Bank ( ADB ) anticipates a sustained period of economic expansion for Malaysia over the next two years, fueled by a combination of investment, tourism, and infrastructure advancements. The projection, released in the ADB 's latest Asian Development Outlook report, forecasts a GDP growth of 4.6% for the current year, followed by a slight increase to 4.7% in 2027.

This outlook aligns closely with the forecasts of other prominent financial institutions, including the World Bank, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and the Malaysian government itself, signaling a general consensus on the country's positive economic trajectory. BNM's growth expectations range between 4% and 5%, while the Department of Statistics projects a growth rate between 4% and 4.5%. The World Bank has recently revised its own forecast upwards, now predicting a 4.4% growth, reflecting a growing optimism surrounding Malaysia's economic potential. The ADB report identifies the delayed impact of tax reforms and stricter trade measures implemented in 2025 as potential headwinds that could dampen growth in the short term. However, the report also emphasizes that planned initiatives under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which outlines the country's medium-term vision and prioritizes higher-value economic sectors, are expected to provide strong support for growth in 2027. The 13MP, coupled with substantial investments, is expected to be a major driver of economic progress. This optimistic outlook is, however, tempered by cautionary notes about potential risks. The ADB report highlights the possibility of significant downside risks, particularly in the event of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East, which could disrupt global markets and negatively impact Malaysia's economy. \Looking ahead, the ADB projects that inflation will remain relatively contained, with an estimated rate of 1.8% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027. However, the report also acknowledges that upward pressure on prices could arise from several factors, including tariff adjustments and the lagged effect of the expanded sales and service tax. Furthermore, rising oil prices pose a potential threat, as they could increase production costs and ultimately lead to higher consumer prices, potentially impacting economic stability. The report also addresses the outlook for the Malaysian ringgit, anticipating a strengthening trend. The currency is expected to average slightly above RM4 against the US dollar, reflecting an improvement in investor confidence in the Malaysian economy. While a stronger ringgit could bring benefits, such as reducing import costs for domestic industries, it could also present challenges by potentially impacting the competitiveness of Malaysian exports in the global market. The economic landscape is further shaped by sectoral dynamics. Exports are expected to face headwinds due to global economic conditions, although the technology sector has the potential to benefit from a recovery in artificial intelligence, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics demand. The report cites a forecast of a 26% rise in global semiconductor sales in 2026 as a positive indicator for the technology industry. \Tourism is identified as another key engine for growth, with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign playing a significant role. The campaign aims to attract a substantial 47 million visitors, boosted by tax incentives designed to encourage domestic tourism spending. The government's focus on tourism aligns with its broader economic strategy to diversify and strengthen key sectors. Construction and investment activity are also poised for continued strength, driven by sustained demand for data centers, improvements to water infrastructure, and the progress of major infrastructure projects throughout the country. The report specifically mentions the Pan Borneo Highway, the Johor-Singapore Economic Zone, and developments in Sarawak and Sabah as significant drivers of investment. The 2026 budget has allocated substantial resources, at least RM6 billion each, to projects in these areas, highlighting the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and regional economic growth. The ADB’s forecast underscores the importance of a diverse economic strategy that prioritizes high-value sectors, infrastructure development, and targeted tourism initiatives to sustain robust economic growth in the face of both domestic challenges and global economic uncertainties. Overall, the ADB's analysis paints a picture of a resilient Malaysian economy, with the potential for sustained growth in the coming years. The government’s strategic planning and focused investments are seen as key components in achieving these positive economic outcomes





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia ADB Economic Growth Investment Tourism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JDT Welcomes Discussion on Liga Malaysia Financial IssuesJohor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) supports a discussion among Liga Malaysia teams to address financial challenges. JDT's CEO, Luis Garcia, is interested in Selangor FC's CEO's proposed solutions and emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive approach to stabilize the local football ecosystem. JDT hopes for a prompt dialogue to find effective solutions for the league's financial issues.

Read more »

We Tried Malaysia’s First VR Go-Kart Experience, And It Was A BlastExperience Malaysia’s first immersive virtual reality go-karting and futuristic sci-fi laser tag in Shah Alam now!

Read more »

Beyond festive seasons, Malaysia’s traffic strain is already showingKUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — For many Malaysians, heavy traffic is often associated with festive seasons.But that is changing.Even outside Hari Raya, Chinese New Year or Deepavali,...

Read more »

Slim Chickens makes Asian debut with launch in MalaysiaBERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Germany's domestic ⁠intelligence agency warned on Tuesday of ‌cyberattacks by the Russian state-linked hacker group APT28, saying it had compromised vulnerable TP-Link ​internet routers to spy ⁠on military, government ⁠and critical infrastructure targets.

Read more »

Bursa Malaysia jumps 1.16pc as US-Iran ceasefire lifts market sentimentKUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Bursa Malaysia ended broadly higher, with the benchmark index rising 1.16 per cent to close near the 1,700 mark, supported by positive sentiment following...

Read more »

Sabah leads PPK2 federal projects, 30 set for completion this yearKUCHING: Sabah holds the larger share of 122 federal projects under the Public Works Department’s Special Project Team 2 (PPK2), with 68 projects compared

Read more »