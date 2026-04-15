Actress Lee Reveals Stroke Suffered During Filming and Medical Practice, Emphasizes Early Symptoms

Actress and physician Lee, star of the television series, shares her experience of suffering an ischemic stroke in late 2025. She discusses her symptoms, the impact on her filming schedule, her recovery process, and the importance of recognizing stroke signs and seeking immediate medical care.

Actress and physician Lee, star of the television series, revealed she suffered an ischemic stroke in late 2025 while simultaneously practicing medicine at her Southern California clinic and filming the second season of her show. The incident occurred on November 20th, when she began experiencing symptoms that were later confirmed by an MRI as a stroke. Lee described her initial sensation as a “hot flash,” accompanied by excessive sweating and a feeling of being unwell. That evening, she experienced sharp pains in her leg, making it difficult to navigate stairs. The following morning, she found her hand “slowly collapsing” when she extended it. At the same time, she also struggled with speech, finding it hard to articulate words and enunciate clearly. She suspected a stroke was the cause, a suspicion confirmed during a subsequent emergency room visit and MRI. “As a physician I couldn’t deny that I had slurred speech, that I was having weakness on one side, but I was like, ‘Well, this is a dream, right?’ … I had a part of my brain that died,” she confessed.

Lee acknowledged that her blood pressure, a significant risk factor for ischemic strokes, and her cholesterol levels, were not adequately managed at the time of the event. Furthermore, she mentioned experiencing considerable stress due to the combined demands of her medical practice and the production of her television show. The filming of the series, scheduled to resume next Monday, was temporarily suspended for two months while Lee participated in physical and occupational therapy. She resumed filming in January after her recovery period. The actress expressed her desire to share her experience to help others. “In Asian cultures in particular they don’t tell people they’ve had a stroke because it can be seen as a sign of weakness,” she said. “I want to get the word out that if you have symptoms like I had, make sure you see your doctor.”

Lee's experience highlights the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms and seeking immediate medical attention. The actress's ability to identify her own symptoms, despite being a medical professional, demonstrates the need for widespread awareness about stroke signs. The combination of slurred speech, weakness on one side of the body, and difficulty with motor skills should prompt immediate medical evaluation. Her experience underscores that it’s crucial not to dismiss these symptoms as merely a fleeting issue, but rather to treat them with the urgency they deserve.

Blood pressure and cholesterol management are key factors in stroke prevention. Lee's situation emphasizes the preventative measures necessary to reduce stroke risk. She is currently following a prescribed treatment plan including blood thinners and continues with physical therapy at home. Her physician considers her recovery to be fortunate. “Her symptoms are pretty much resolved,” the doctor confirmed. Lee's story provides an opportunity to reflect on the complexity of balancing personal and professional lives, particularly when dealing with high-pressure scenarios that can significantly affect health. The interruption of filming and the need for rehabilitation serve as an example of the impact a stroke can have, underscoring the necessity of accessible healthcare and early intervention.

Lee's proactive approach in sharing her experience through this announcement showcases a commendable commitment to public health. Her effort to break cultural taboos and openly discuss her health challenge will likely encourage others to be proactive in their own health management. The actress's willingness to speak candidly about her stroke, including the lack of blood pressure and cholesterol control, provides a valuable lesson in preventative healthcare. The importance of monitoring cardiovascular health, managing stress levels, and seeking medical attention for any unusual symptoms cannot be understated.

This case also gives insights into the challenges faced by individuals balancing multiple high-demand careers. Being a physician and an actress concurrently is bound to generate extreme levels of stress, which can ultimately lead to serious health complications like strokes. Through her narrative, Lee hopes to empower the public and save lives by emphasizing prompt response to symptoms and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She is still receiving physical therapy but feels she has recovered considerably. Her doctor has also expressed satisfaction with the progress and her return to her acting career. Through sharing her story, Lee reinforces the importance of education and awareness surrounding stroke prevention and treatment.





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