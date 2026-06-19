Actor Mustaqim Bahadon Announces Ongoing Availability for Television Projects

Welcomed by audiences, Malaysian actor Mustaqim Bahadon has clarified his continued interest in TV dramas and advertising, noting a lack of offers in the past two years while urging producers to contact him directly for potential roles.

Mustaqim Bahadon , a celebrated Malaysian actor frequently featured in both feature films and television productions, recently shared a concise yet comprehensive update about his professional availability through a social media platform.

In a video that has already attracted thousands of views, he stands in front of a studio backdrop and directly addresses producers, talent managers, and viewers alike, stating that his acting pursuits extend far beyond the silver screen. He emphasizes that while he is engaged in several cinematic projects, his commitment to television drama remains active and he remains receptive to new roles in this medium.

The actor employs a straightforward tone throughout the segment, explaining that he is not limiting his career to film alone. He mentions a readiness to participate in advertising campaigns and promotional spots, provided these engagements do not clash with his shooting schedule. This openness signals to industry contacts that Mustaqim seeks a balanced workload that leverages both his dramatic capabilities and his public appeal in commercial contexts.

Addressing a common query that has arisen among fans and industry insiders, the actor clarifies that he has not received any drama or telefilm offers over the past two years. He points out that his management team has not been contacted by major production houses or television stations during this period.

Nevertheless, he encourages potential collaborators to reach out directly to either him or his representatives, ensuring that opportunities are not missed due to lack of communication. Beyond logistics, the actor underscores his preference for direct engagement with production leadership. He invites television stations, film studios, and advertisers to contact him or his agents directly, asserting that a personal outreach can lead to more tailored and successful collaborations.

His message concludes with a courteous note of gratitude for viewers' understanding and an open invitation to stay tuned for his future projects, implying that the industry can anticipate his involvement in upcoming productions. The overall takeaway from Mustaqim Bahadon's announcement is twofold: firstly, despite a perceived lull in television offers, he remains actively interested in both drama and advertising opportunities; secondly, his willingness to facilitate direct communication demonstrates a proactive stance that may pave the way for new engagements.

By clarifying his availability and encouraging industry outreach, he positions himself as a ready and experienced actor capable of contributing meaningfully to diverse media formats.





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