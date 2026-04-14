Actor Fazziq Muqris Defends Public Kiss with Wife Amidst Criticism

Fazziq Muqris, a Malaysian actor and radio presenter, addresses criticism following his public display of affection with his wife. He dismisses negative comments, emphasizing his love and appreciation for his spouse.

KUALA LUMPUR: Actor and Era radio presenter Fazziq Muqris , 25, is unfazed by negative comments hurled at him following his recent public display of affection with his wife, Sharifah Areeqa . According to Fazziq, the matter is not an issue that needs to be blown out of proportion, let alone be used as ammunition for certain parties to launch attacks with harsh criticism. 'I don't need to entertain negative reactions. It's better to just ignore these critical comments. 'I kissed her because I love her. I didn't do anything indecent, lick or grope her. No,' he said when met by the media during a press conference for the film Kata Hati this afternoon.

Previously, Fazziq's act of kissing Sharifah in public caused displeasure among some netizens who considered it to be outside the norms of Eastern culture. The recording, which Sharifah uploaded on her Instagram, elicited various reactions from netizens. Fazziq, at the same time, defended his actions, considering the kiss as a sign of happiness and a way for him to show affection and appreciation for his wife. 'First of all, she is my wife and my backbone. I'm happy because she always supports my interests. 'I love her very much. Always there to support me. It's hard to find a partner like that,' he said.

The incident sparked a debate online, with many users expressing their opinions on the matter. Some supported Fazziq, arguing that a kiss between husband and wife should not be a cause for controversy, while others criticized the public display of affection, citing cultural and religious sensitivities. The varying perspectives highlighted the diverse views and values present within society. Fazziq's stance reflects a clear conviction in his actions, emphasizing that the kiss was born out of love and appreciation. He believes that the negative comments are unwarranted and that he should not be swayed by them. This strong stance underscores his commitment to his relationship and his personal values, and it demonstrates his confidence in his decisions, even when facing public scrutiny.

Fazziq also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for his wife's unwavering support, highlighting her role as his backbone and acknowledging her continuous encouragement of his interests. This act reinforces the importance of mutual respect and understanding within a marriage. He emphasized the difficulty of finding such a supportive partner, indicating the special bond they share. The situation also brings to the forefront the ever-present challenge of navigating personal relationships in the context of public perception. The influence of social media and online platforms has blurred the lines between private and public life, and the potential for public opinion to impact personal decisions continues to grow. This case shows how cultural norms, personal values, and religious beliefs can intersect and clash. The public expression of love, a simple act for some, can become a subject of scrutiny and debate when it's viewed through different cultural lenses. It raises questions about the balance between personal freedom and societal expectations. The rapid spread of information online means that any action can quickly become viral, leading to both positive and negative reactions. The constant need to be aware of how one's actions will be perceived by others is a new challenge in the digital age. The debate, further, reflects the complexities of modern relationships. The nature of marriage and the expression of love is changing with the times, and there is no single right answer. It shows the tension between the modern lifestyle, which is more open in expressing feelings, and the traditional values which hold on to more conservative views.

The response of Fazziq's wife, Sharifah, is equally important to the narrative. Her willingness to share the intimate moment on her Instagram suggests that she, too, is comfortable with the expression of their love. Her actions and choices are important to support her husband and that supports their relationship as a whole. This reinforces the idea of love and support within the relationship. Fazziq's actions, and the subsequent responses, provide an interesting case study in the dynamics of modern relationships and the impact of public opinion. He and his wife appear unfazed by the controversy, choosing instead to focus on their connection. The incident becomes a testament to their love, a demonstration of commitment, and a public statement of their values. The film Kata Hati, mentioned in the news, suggests the complexity of love and relationship. The film’s theme mirrors the controversy surrounding Fazziq's public display of affection with his wife. The debate surrounding his actions, can, in a way, be considered a perfect public advertisement of his upcoming movie. The entire incident shows the importance of navigating the complex world of personal relationships in the digital age. It emphasizes the need to balance personal values with the expectations of the society. The matter also highlights the impact of social media, the clash of cultural norms, and the delicate balance between personal freedom and public perception. The narrative of Fazziq's experience reveals how social media and public opinion can shape personal interactions in contemporary society.





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Fazziq Muqris Kiss Wife Sharifah Areeqa Public Display Of Affection Criticism Controversy Social Media Love Relationship

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