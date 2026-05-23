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Activists who sailed for Gaza recount mistreatment and torture in detention

Global Politics News

Activists who sailed for Gaza recount mistreatment and torture in detention
Israeli MistreatmentTortureGlobal Sumud Flotilla
📆23/5/2026 2:08 AM
📰staronline
27 sec. here / 22 min. at publisher
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Activists who sailed for Gaza in a flotilla to deliver humanitarian aid recount Israeli mistreatment and torture they faced during their detention. They arrived in Athens on May 22, and their arrival was greeted by pro-Palestinian supporters at the airport.

ATHENS : Greek activists, who were illegally detained by Israel on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla , arrived in Athens on Friday, May 22. They recounted Israeli mistreatment and torture during their detention.

The group of 19 activists greeted by pro-Palestinian supporters and friends at the Athens International Airport, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting pro-Palestine slogans. Some activists had been injured due to Israel's mistreatment. Activists such as Phaedra Vokali and Christini Desi-Luka stressed their peaceful mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and condemned Israel's attempts to block every kind of aid effort. They urged the international community and the Greeks to react to the situation in Palestine

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Israeli Mistreatment Torture Global Sumud Flotilla Gaza-Bound Activists Pro-Palestinian Supporters Athens International Airport Greek Activists Detained Aid Effort Gaza Strip Tel Aviv Plastic Bullets Beating Desecration Humanitarian Aid Sailing For Gaza Afloat Athens Israel

 

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