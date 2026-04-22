Act 133 Revision Crucial to Prevent Recurring Mud Floods and Landslides

Experts call for a review of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 to impose stricter penalties for violations of slope development guidelines, following recent incidents of mud floods and landslides. The current penalties are deemed insufficient to deter developers from disregarding safety regulations.

The recurring issue of mud floods and landslides continues to pose a significant threat to public safety, a situation that will persist unless the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 ( Act 133 ) is revised.

Experts are urging the government to re-evaluate this act to impose stricter penalties on those who violate slope development guidelines, thereby preventing future incidents. Dr. Aizat Mohd. Taib, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), emphasizes the importance of this review given the increasing complexity of slope development and the substantial risks it poses to public safety.

While Act 133 provides a solid legal foundation, the penalties outlined within it need to be strengthened to genuinely deter violations. Currently, low penalties risk developers viewing compliance with technical guidelines as merely an additional cost rather than a mandatory responsibility. Non-compliance with guidelines is a primary factor in mud floods and land instability. Existing guidelines already address crucial factors like slope stability, surface runoff management, and erosion control, but problems arise when these aspects are disregarded.

Actions like excessively steep slope cuts, inadequate drainage systems, or insufficient soil protection disrupt the natural structure of the slope, leading to instability. The review of Act 133 should also incorporate mandatory requirements such as more comprehensive soil investigations, the involvement of certified geotechnical engineers, and independent review systems for high-risk projects. Malaysia already possesses a sufficient legal framework and technical guidelines to regulate development in risky areas, including slopes.

However, the main challenge isn’t a lack of regulations, but rather weak and inconsistent implementation and enforcement in the field. Every development project on a slope should begin with a thorough soil investigation and pre-approved designs to prevent similar incidents from recurring. The recent collapse of a retaining wall near a construction site in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, following heavy rain on April 18th, serves as a stark reminder of these dangers.

Initial reports indicate that the collapse was caused by rainwater runoff from the construction site. Furthermore, the Persatuan Kesedaran Alam Sekitar Cameron Highlands (Reach) has attributed recent mud floods in Habu Heights to slope development, raising questions about development approvals, particularly the clearing of agricultural land on steep slopes. Ts. Gs.

Dr. Mohamed Khatif Tawaf Mohamed Yusof, a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Civil Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Johor Kampus Pasir Gudang, points out that current penalty rates and enforcement levels are inadequate in the present context. Fines are often disproportionately low compared to the substantial profits developers make, weakening their deterrent effect. Some developers are even willing to take the risk of violating guidelines to expedite projects or reduce costs.

The act’s revision should include increased fines and penalties, potentially including higher financial penalties, license revocation, and legal action against responsible parties. Monitoring and audit mechanisms must also be strengthened to ensure compliance isn’t just on paper, but is thoroughly implemented on-site. Accountability should be expanded to include not only developers, but also consultants and contractors if violations occur.

Currently, Section 70A of Act 133 allows for imprisonment of up to five years or a maximum fine of RM50,000, or both, plus an additional daily fine of up to RM500 for continuing offenses. Section 71 provides even harsher penalties for building or earthwork failures resulting from poor construction, inadequate supervision, flawed design, miscalculations, or misuse – a fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both





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Act 133 Mud Floods Landslides Slope Development Regulations Penalties Enforcement

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