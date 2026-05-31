Acer Unveils Predator Helios 18 AI and Nitro 16 Ahead of Computex 2026

Acer announces new gaming laptops: Predator Helios 18 AI with top-tier specs and Nitro 16 with AMD Ryzen options, targeting gamers and power users.

Acer has announced new additions to its Predator and Nitro gaming laptop lineups just ahead of Computex 2026 . The flagship model is the Predator Helios 18 AI, featuring an 18-inch Mini LED display with a resolution of 3820x2400 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This display can be tuned to double the refresh rate up to 240Hz, but at a reduced Full HD resolution. The screen offers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and high brightness ideal for HDR content. Powering the laptop is an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, with GPU options reaching up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

The system supports up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 6TB of PCIe 5.0 SSD storage, ensuring rapid load times and seamless multitasking. Despite its desktop-replacement size and 3.5kg weight, it houses a 99Wh battery, the maximum allowed for air travel. Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, multiple USB-A ports (including 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2), an SD card reader, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an RJ45 LAN port.

Wireless capabilities feature Bluetooth 5.4 and WiFi 7. Audio is handled by a proprietary six-speaker system called Predator Vox, delivering immersive sound. The keyboard is equipped with Predator MagKey 4.0 mechanical switches for the WASD and arrow keys, which are hot-swappable for custom feel. For those seeking a more portable yet powerful option, Acer also introduced the Nitro 16.

This model features a 16-inch display with options up to a WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, catering to gamers who prioritize high frame rates. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX or 9955HX3D processor, the latter being a first for Acer laptops and offering enhanced 3D V-Cache for gaming performance. GPU options go up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

Memory and storage are capped at 32GB DDR5 and up to 2TB via two M.2 SSD slots. Connectivity includes a USB4 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-A 2.0 port, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an RJ45 LAN port. For wireless, it supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The Nitro 16 comes with dual speakers supporting DTS:X Ultra for spatial audio and a 92Wh battery.

Pricing for both laptops has not been announced. The Predator Helios 18 AI will be available in North America and EMEA starting in August, with Australia following in Q4 2026. The Nitro 16 is slated for a North American release in Q4 2026, with no details on other regions. Acer positions these devices as powerful gaming machines for enthusiasts and professionals alike, emphasizing AI capabilities in the Helios 18 AI, likely referring to intelligent performance optimization features.

The inclusion of cutting-edge CPUs and GPUs positions them as top-tier contenders in the gaming laptop market. These announcements come ahead of Computex 2026, where Acer is expected to showcase these models alongside other new products





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Predator Helios 18 AI Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop Acer Computex 2026

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