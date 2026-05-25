AC Milan dismiss Massimiliano Allegri after season‑ending collapse

Milan fire coach Allegri and three senior executives following a poor finish to the Serie A campaign that left the club in fifth place and out of Champions League spots.

AC Milan have terminated the contract of head coach Massimiliano Allegri after a disastrous finish to their 2025-26 Serie A campaign, a decision announced by the club on Monday.

The Italian giants, who had been among the early favourites for the Scudetto, slipped dramatically in the final weeks of the season, losing vital points and ultimately finishing in fifth place, well outside the qualifying spots for the UEFA Champions League. The club's official statement described the end‑of‑season performance as an "unequivocal failure" and said the dismissal was part of a broader restructuring of the football side of the organization.

Allegri, who was reappointed at the helm at the start of the season following a brief hiatus from the role, had previously enjoyed a successful first spell with Milan from 2010 to early 2014, guiding the team to multiple domestic titles and a Champions League final. His return was greeted with optimism, and the Rossoneri started the campaign strongly, maintaining a realistic challenge for the league crown through the winter months.

However, the momentum evaporated after the mid‑season break. In the last ten fixtures, Milan managed only one win, suffered three defeats and drew six times, a run that saw them drop from third to fifth on the table. The decisive blow came on Sunday, when Milan were beaten 2‑1 at home by Cagliari, a match that marked their fourth loss in the final five games.

The defeat erased any lingering hope of a late surge into the top‑four and sealed Allegri's fate. Along with the head coach, senior executives Giorgio Furlani, Igli Tare and Geoffrey Moncada were also relieved of their duties. The club described the changes as a "sweeping overhaul" aimed at rebuilding the football department ahead of the next season, emphasizing the need for a clear strategic vision and a more consistent on‑field performance.

In its statement, AC Milan promised to announce new appointments in due course, underscoring the importance of being "ready and well prepared" for the challenges of Serie A and European competition in 2026‑27. The decision has sparked a flurry of speculation among pundits and fans about possible successors, with names such as former Juventus manager Antonio Conte, Napoli's current coach, and a few promising young Italian tacticians being mentioned as potential candidates.

The sacking also raises questions about Milan's transfer policy, as the club will need to reassess its squad composition to regain a competitive edge. While the club's board has not ruled out a brief interim period under an internal caretaker, the overarching message is clear: Milan aim to reset their trajectory, restore stability, and return to the elite tier of European football as quickly as possible





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AC Milan Massimiliano Allegri Serie A Coach Dismissal Football Restructuring

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