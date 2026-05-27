Abang Bomba Rescues Little Girl Who Got Trapped in Spiral Climber at Puchong Playground

A recent incident at a playground in Puchong has left many netizens amused after a little girl found herself stuck while playing. The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department received a report on a special assistance case involving a trapped victim and deployed a team to rescue the girl. The team successfully lifted the child's body, and she was freed safely and later handed back to her mother.

A recent incident has left many netizens amused after a little girl found herself stuck while playing at a playground in Puchong. According to the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station, the incident happened yesterday at a playground near Masjid Kg Sri Aman.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department received a report on a special assistance case involving a trapped victim. A team was subsequently deployed, and upon arriving at the scene and conducting an assessment, firefighters found that a girl had become stuck in a spiral climber. The department added that the team successfully lifted the child's body, and she was freed safely and later handed back to her mother.

Netizens have shared their reactions to the incident, ranging from amusement to concern. Some have praised the bravery of the firefighters who rescued the girl, while others have expressed concern about the safety of children at playgrounds. The incident has sparked a wider discussion about the importance of playground safety and the need for parents to supervise their children when they are playing outdoors.

The Puchong Fire and Rescue Station has also released a statement thanking the public for their support and urging them to be more mindful of their surroundings when playing at playgrounds. The station has also reminded parents to teach their children how to use playground equipment safely and to always supervise them when they are playing. The incident has also highlighted the importance of having well-trained and equipped emergency responders who can respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has praised the bravery and quick thinking of the firefighters who responded to the incident and has thanked the public for their support. The department has also reminded parents to be more mindful of their children's safety when they are playing at playgrounds and to teach them how to use playground equipment safely.

The incident has also sparked a wider discussion about the need for more playgrounds to be designed with safety in mind and for parents to be more aware of the risks associated with playground equipment. The Puchong Fire and Rescue Station has also released a statement urging parents to be more mindful of their children's safety when they are playing at playgrounds and to teach them how to use playground equipment safely.

The station has also reminded parents to always supervise their children when they are playing outdoors and to be more aware of the risks associated with playground equipment. The incident has also highlighted the importance of having well-trained and equipped emergency responders who can respond quickly and effectively to emergencies. The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has praised the bravery and quick thinking of the firefighters who responded to the incident and has thanked the public for their support.

The department has also reminded parents to be more mindful of their children's safety when they are playing at playgrounds and to teach them how to use playground equipment safely. The incident has also sparked a wider discussion about the need for more playgrounds to be designed with safety in mind and for parents to be more aware of the risks associated with playground equipment





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