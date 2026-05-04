Aaron Kwok’s ‘ICONIC’ World Tour Returns to Kuala Lumpur in 2026

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok will bring his acclaimed ‘ICONIC’ world tour to Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil, on September 12th, 2026. Ticket pre-sales begin May 20th, 2026, with general sales starting May 22nd, 2026.

Prepare for an electrifying night as Aaron Kwok , the celebrated Hong Kong superstar, announces his triumphant return to Malaysia ! After a two-year hiatus since his last performance in the country, Kwok is set to ignite Kuala Lumpur with his critically lauded “ICONIC” world tour.

The highly anticipated concert will take place on Saturday, September 12th, 2026, at the Unifi Arena, formerly known as Axiata Arena, in Bukit Jalil. This promises to be a spectacular event, organized by Jazzy Group, with ticketing facilitated through official partners MAISEAT, Etix, and Trip.com. The “ICONIC” World Tour, which premiered in 2024, has quickly become renowned for its groundbreaking stage production and immersive visual experience. It’s not merely a concert; it’s a complete sensory journey.

Audiences can anticipate Aaron Kwok’s signature dynamic stage presence, amplified by cutting-edge audio and visual technology, creating a truly unforgettable spectacle. The tour has consistently garnered positive reviews for its innovative approach to live performance, seamlessly blending music, dance, and visual artistry. Kwok’s dedication to pushing creative boundaries is evident in every aspect of the show, from the elaborate set designs to the meticulously choreographed dance routines.

This isn’t just a revisit of past hits; it’s a reimagining of his entire career, presented in a fresh and exciting way. The concert is expected to draw a large crowd of devoted fans eager to witness Kwok’s energy and artistry firsthand. The Unifi Arena, a premier venue in Kuala Lumpur, is well-equipped to host a large-scale production of this caliber, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Ticket details are currently under wraps, but the official sales schedule has been released. Public Bank Visa cardholders will have exclusive access to a pre-sale starting on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026, through MAISEAT. Following that, Golden Destination members can participate in a pre-sale on Thursday, May 21st, 2026, also via MAISEAT. The general public sale will commence on Friday, May 22nd, 2026, and tickets will be available through MAISEAT, Etix, and Trip.com.

Fans are strongly encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare to secure their tickets promptly, as demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Jazzy Group is actively updating their official social media channels with further information regarding ticket pricing, seating arrangements, and any potential VIP packages. Staying connected with Jazzy Group on platforms like Facebook and Instagram will ensure fans receive the latest updates and avoid missing out on crucial details.

This concert represents a significant event in the Malaysian entertainment calendar, and Aaron Kwok’s return is sure to be a highlight for fans across the region. Don't miss the chance to experience the ICONIC world tour live





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