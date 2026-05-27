Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah Advance at Singapore Open

Malaysia's top men's doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and women's doubles Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah secured second-round spots at the Singapore Open with contrasting wins.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's top men's doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik continued their dominant form at the Singapore Open , booking a second-round spot with a straight-games victory over French brothers Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov on Wednesday.

The world No. 2 duo delivered a commanding performance, winning 21-17, 21-15 in just 37 minutes. This marked their third consecutive win over the world No. 21 French pair, following previous triumphs at the China Open last year and the Denmark Open in 2023. Aaron and Wooi Yik, who are the defending champions in Singapore, showcased their trademark aggressive net play and solid defence to neutralise the Popovs' fast-paced style.

The Malaysian pair raced to an early lead in the first game, but the French brothers fought back to level at 15-15. However, a crucial three-point burst gave Aaron-Wooi Yik the edge, and they closed out the game 21-17. In the second game, the Malaysians maintained their momentum, breaking away from 10-10 with a series of powerful smashes and precise placements. They never looked back, sealing the match with a decisive 21-15 win.

'We are happy with our performance today. The Popovs are a tricky pair, but we stuck to our game plan and executed well,' said Aaron in a post-match interview. Wooi Yik added, 'We want to defend our title, so we take it one match at a time.

' The Malaysians will face the winners of the match between England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy or Japan's Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi in the second round. Meanwhile, Malaysia's women's doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah endured a tougher challenge but managed to overcome Taiwan's Hu Ling-fang and Jheng Yu-chieh in three gruelling games.

The second seeds, who were playing their first tournament since the Asian Championships last month, came from behind to win 20-22, 21-16, 21-15 against the world No. 26 Taiwanese pair. Pearly and Thinaah struggled initially, losing the first game after a close 20-22 battle. They had led 18-15 but allowed the Taiwanese duo to rally and take the opener.

In the second game, the Malaysian pair regrouped and dominated from the start, using their powerful smashes and quick court coverage to level the match. The decider was a tense affair, with both pairs exchanging leads.

However, Pearly and Thinaah showed greater composure in the crucial moments, pulling away from 15-15 with a six-point run to seal the victory.

'It was a tough match. We are still trying to find our rhythm after my injury, but we fought hard and got the win,' said Pearly, who missed the Uber Cup and the Malaysian Masters last week due to a back injury. Thinaah praised her partner's resilience.

'Pearly is a warrior. She played through pain and gave her best. We need to improve our consistency, but today was a good test,' she said. In the second round, Pearly and Thinaah will face either Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaar and Nuntakarn Aimsaard or Canadian pair Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai.

Their performance is a positive sign for Malaysian badminton, as both pairs are key contenders for medals at the upcoming Olympics. The Singapore Open, a Super 750 event, serves as an important preparation for the Paris Games. Aaron and Wooi Yik, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, are aiming to upgrade to gold in Paris. Pearly and Thinaah, who have been rising steadily in the world rankings, are also eager to make their mark on the Olympic stage.

The tournament continues with more Malaysian representatives in action, including mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing





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