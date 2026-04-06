AADK Rehabilitation Clients Achieve High SPM Pass Rate, Highlighting Education's Role in Recovery

National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) announces that 22 clients undergoing treatment at its rehabilitation centers passed the 2025 SPM examination, underscoring the success of its educational initiatives in combating drug addiction and promoting reintegration into society. The Client Education Access Programme (PAPK) has proven effective in offering a second chance to individuals by helping them complete their education.

KOTA BHARU, April 6 — The National Anti-Drug Agency ( AADK ) has announced a significant achievement, with a total of 22 clients undergoing treatment at its rehabilitation centres (Puspen) successfully passing the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia ( SPM ) examination. This accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of AADK 's initiatives in providing a crucial second chance through education for individuals battling drug addiction .

Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, the director-general of AADK, emphasized that this success demonstrates that dropping out of school due to drug addiction does not signify the end of a client's academic journey. He highlighted AADK's sustained support for this demographic through the Client Education Access Programme (PAPK), a comprehensive program designed to reintegrate clients into the formal education system. \The SPM 2025 examination saw a total of 27 clients participating. These individuals were drawn from various Puspen locations, including 20 from Puspen Karangan in Kedah, six from Puspen Papar in Sabah, and one from Puspen Sungai Besi in Selangor. Of this cohort, an impressive 22 clients successfully passed the examination, thereby qualifying for their certificates. This translates to an outstanding pass rate of 81.5 percent. Ruslin explained that PAPK is an integral part of AADK's Institutional Treatment and Rehabilitation Model (RPDI), a framework that emphasizes comprehensive rehabilitation. The programme specifically caters to clients who are still of school-going age or who had to discontinue their education due to their addiction. It extends beyond traditional rehabilitation methods by incorporating a strong academic component. Clients are required to sit for six core SPM subjects, encompassing Bahasa Melayu, English, Science, Mathematics, History, and either Islamic Studies or Moral Education. The implementation of PAPK is a collaborative effort between AADK and the Education Ministry. Within the Puspen environment, clients adhere to a structured class schedule mirroring that of a regular school. Experienced and trained teachers conduct the lessons, further aided by support from local district education offices, ensuring a conducive learning environment. \The overarching objective of PAPK extends beyond merely helping clients pass their examinations; it aims to build a robust foundation for long-term recovery. Successful candidates are actively encouraged to pursue further studies in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs. Furthermore, AADK offers clients assistance in applying to colleges and universities, facilitating their future career prospects. This approach aims to dispel the pervasive stigma associated with drug addiction, which often limits academic and professional opportunities for individuals struggling with substance abuse. The programme has been instrumental in boosting the confidence of clients, enabling their reintegration into society. Datuk Ruslin Jusoh highlighted the transformative impact of PAPK, citing instances where individuals who were previously unable to read or write successfully passed the SPM after receiving guidance through the program. This success story showcases AADK's dedication to providing a holistic approach to rehabilitation, focusing not only on addressing addiction but also on empowering clients through education and skill development, paving the way for a brighter future





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