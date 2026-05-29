Winston Robertson, a collector of Pokémon cards, shares his story of how a Rolex watch worth RM236,000 became the first stepping stone to his valuable Pokémon card collection.

For some individuals, having a luxurious watch may be seen as a symbol of success or a worthy item to be stored for a long period.

However, for Winston Robertson, a Rolex watch worth RM236,000 became the first stepping stone to something more valuable, namely a Pokémon card collection. According to Winston, he has just started collecting new cards and his entire collection is estimated to have reached nearly RM800,000. A Watch Becomes the Key to Exploring the World of Collecting Pokémon Cards. According to Winston, the watch he owned previously was purchased in Singapore before being stored for three to four years ago.

After a long time not being worn, he began to reconsider the value of the watch in his life and felt that selling it again to get cash was not particularly attractive. At the same time, he began to delve into the world of collecting Pokémon cards.

"I felt it was more attractive if we exchanged this watch for several Pokémon cards of equal value," he said. When asked if he regretted letting go of the watch, Winston said he did not regret it because the watch was never worn.

"Actually, no, because it was just a watch and I never wore it and I can play with Pokémon cards that are more fun," he added. Initially Thought This Hobby Was Something Unusual His interest in Pokémon cards began after the Chinese New Year celebration when a close friend showed him his collection of cards. His first reaction at the time was to think his friend was crazy.

But Winston began to investigate, attended several related events, described it as "a night market but for card collectors," before realizing that this hobby was actually quite enjoyable. He said the card collecting community is very open, aside from having true fans who appreciate the art on each card. There is an element of nostalgia in the Pokémon collection. Behind each card, Winston's interest in his collection also has a personal side.

When he was young, he was unable to have a Pokémon card of his own and once borrowed his cousin's Game Boy to play the Pokémon video game, while for the card game, he often borrowed other people's collections and mixed them with his own cards. For Winston, collecting Pokémon cards as an adult gives a different experience. It's not just nostalgia, but like getting back something he never fully owned as a child.

Not Just a Single Card, But a Work of Art That Can Be Felt Winston also views Pokémon cards from the investment perspective, but with a different value compared to other assets. According to him, he has invested in various other assets such as real estate, restaurants, stocks, and others.

However, most of these investments are considered weak in terms of emotional value because they are just numbers on the screen, documents, or assets that are rarely touched physically. Unlike Pokémon or One Piece card games, they can be held, touched, appreciated for their art, and have a strong emotional connection with childhood.

"You cannot enjoy something like stocks, for example," he said. For him, Pokémon cards are at the intersection of emotions, community, and investment. Why Some Pokémon Cards Can Reach High Values? The value of a single card is not solely determined by its age, although many believe that vintage cards are more valuable.

Winston thinks that demand and the appeal of a particular card play a more significant role in determining its value. For him, cards that have cross-generational appeal and a larger market potential are more likely to maintain their value.

For example, according to Winston, who has collected many Charizard character cards, one of his favorite cards is the Mega Charizard X EX card because it shows the evolution of the character. Interestingly, the English and Japanese versions of this card have their own value because in the English version, the face is slightly covered, while in the Japanese version, the face can be seen more clearly.

For ordinary people, it may be just a small difference, but for collectors, these small details have emotional and artistic value. Winston himself has nine copies of this card and states his opinion that collecting cards is no longer just building a collection, it's like having a small work of art.

Each Card Has a Value That Is Difficult to Let Go Of Although Pokémon cards can be seen as an investment, Winston said not all cards in his collection will be sold because there is an emotional personal element involved. When this element is involved, a particular card is no longer valued solely from the perspective of investment





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pokémon Cards Collecting Winston Robertson Rolex Watch Investment Emotional Value Art Community

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cash, cards and Charizards: Inside Singapore’s Pokemon trading boomUshuaia, Argentina's icy outpost at the end of the world, fears the hantavirus will chill tourism.

Read more »

Anker Announces Pokemon-Themed Charger, Earbuds, Travel AdapterAnker is officially partnering up with Pokemon to launch three Pokemon-themed accessories in celebration of the latter's 30th anniversary.

Read more »

The Rarest Pokémon Cards: Treasures Worth MillionsAn overview of the most valuable and rare Pokémon cards, including their history, distribution, and current market value. Cards like Pikachu Illustrator and Blastoise WOTC Presentation Galaxy Holo have reached astronomical prices due to extreme scarcity and historical importance.

Read more »

France’s Kouame, 17, becomes youngest Slam third-rounder since Nadal after five-set Paris epicPARIS, May 29 — Home hope Moise Kouame became the youngest man to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament since Rafael Nadal 23 years ago, after an epic French Open...

Read more »