A US Ebola patient and his family admitted to German hospital by request from US authorities

A US doctor, Peter Stafford, has been admitted to Berlin's Charite hospital after being infected with Ebola in the DRC after US authorities requested assistance from the German health authorities. His wife and four young children were also infected with Ebola and will be admitted to the isolation ward of the same hospital. They will be treated as contact cases alongside the doctor. The news comes after WHO declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC as an international health emergency. The family had left the DRC during the outbreak to seek medical treatment.

A US doctor, Peter Stafford, who contracted Ebola in the DRC, was admitted to a German hospital along with his family as contact cases. Stafford arrived in Germany on Wednesday, after the US requested Berlin's help in treating him.

Unfortunately, his wife and their four children were also infected with Ebola. The ministry confirmed that they would be admitted to the isolation ward of Berlin's Charite hospital. His family lived in the DRC with him and also worked as doctors at the hospitals in Nyankunde and Bunia. Their exposure to the virus had led to their departure from the country.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC as an international health emergency, which has claimed over 130 lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated on Monday that the American contracted the virus following exposure related to their work in the DRC and had tested positive late Sunday





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